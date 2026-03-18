Top 10 Questions To Ask A Wall Panel Supplier Before Importing

MENAFN - GetNews) If you're planning to import Wall Panel s from China for the first time, you'll probably talk to quite a few suppliers.

Some will send very professional catalogs. Some will give very attractive prices. And some will promise almost anything just to get the order.

After working in this industry for more than ten years, we've seen many buyers run into problems simply because they didn't ask the right questions early on.

Before placing a large order, it's always a good idea to slow down a little and ask a few important questions.

These questions can save you a lot of trouble later.







1. Are You a Factory or a Trading Company?

This is usually the first thing buyers want to know.

There are many good trading companies in China, but the way they operate is very different from factories.

If you are buying regularly, working directly with a factory often gives you better control over price, quality, and production time.

One simple way to check is to ask for factory videos or photos of the production line.

Many buyers today also ask for a short video call inside the workshop.

A real manufacturer usually has no problem showing how the panels are produced.

2. What Materials Are Used in the Panels?

For products like WPC wall panels or flexible marble sheets, the material composition matters a lot.

Two panels may look almost the same in pictures, but the internal structure could be quite different.

You can ask questions like:- What is the thickness of the panel?- What materials are used inside?- Is recycled material used?

A reliable supplier should be able to explain these things clearly.

3. Can You Send Samples?

Samples are extremely important when sourcing decorative materials.

Photos can look good, but they never show the full picture.

By checking a sample, you can see:- surface texture- color consistency- panel strength- finishing quality

Most experienced buyers never place large orders without testing samples first.

4. What Is the Typical Lead Time?

Production time is another important detail.

For example, a factory might need:- 10–15 days for small orders- 20–30 days for container quantities

Knowing the lead time helps you plan inventory and delivery schedules more accurately.

It also tells you whether the supplier actually has stable production capacity.

5. How Do You Pack the Products?

Packaging might seem like a small detail, but it matters a lot during international shipping.

Decorative panels are usually packed in cartons, wooden pallets, or reinforced packages to prevent damage.

A good supplier should already have packaging designed for container transportation.

You can also ask if they support customized packaging with your brand.

6. How Many Square Meters Fit in a Container?

This is one of the most practical questions buyers ask.

Container loading efficiency directly affects shipping cost.

For example, depending on the panel size and thickness, a 40HQ container may load different quantities.

A supplier with export experience should be able to give you a clear estimate.

7. Do You Provide Installation Guidance?

Even experienced distributors sometimes need installation guidance for new products.

Good suppliers usually have:- installation manuals- video instructions- basic technical support

This can be very helpful when introducing new products to your market.

8. What Certifications Do the Products Have?

Depending on your market, certain certifications might be required.

For example:- fire resistance ratings- environmental testing- product quality certifications

A supplier that regularly exports usually understands these requirements.

9. Have You Exported to My Market Before?

Suppliers who already ship to your region may better understand the local market.

They might already know:- popular colors- preferred panel sizes- packaging requirements

This experience can make cooperation much smoother.

10. What Happens If There Is a Quality Problem?

This is a question many buyers forget to ask.

Even with good factories, problems can occasionally happen.

The important thing is how the supplier handles them.

Reliable suppliers usually provide solutions such as replacement products or compensation if there is a verified quality issue.

Clear communication about this early on helps avoid misunderstandings later.

Final Thoughts

Importing wall panels from China can be a great opportunity for distributors and construction suppliers.

The key is finding the right partner.

Taking a little time to ask the right questions at the beginning can help you understand a supplier much better.

Once you find a factory that offers stable quality, clear communication, and reliable delivery, cooperation usually becomes much easier.

Many long-term partnerships in this industry actually start with simple conversations like these.