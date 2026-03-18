HOMIE Hydraulic Root Excavator For Excavator Front-End Tools: Professionally Customized For Perfect Fit

MENAFN - GetNews) Hydraulic Root Excavator for Excavator | 1‐50 Ton, Efficient Landscaping & Municipal Root RemovalIn landscaping, municipal engineering, forest clearing and orchard renovation, the efficiency and precision of root digging directly affect construction progress and quality.

Traditional root digging is time-consuming, labor-intensive, easy to damage surrounding vegetation, and difficult to handle stubborn thick roots, which cannot meet modern efficient construction needs.

The HOMIE Excavator Hydraulic Root Excavator is professionally customized for 1 to 50 ton excavators, adopting a dual hydraulic cylinder linkage design and integrated hydraulic breaker system.

As a core attachment for root digging and cleaning, it can quickly and accurately cut and dig all types of tree roots, balancing efficiency and safety.

Widely used in landscaping, municipal renovation, forest clearing and orchard renewal, it greatly improves root digging efficiency and reduces labor costs.

Key Advantages: Dual Hydraulic Cylinder Linkage for Powerful & Labor-Saving Digging

Equipped with two hydraulic cylinders working together: the first is fixed under the excavator boom for support and leverage, providing sufficient digging torque; the second is at the bottom, hydraulically driven to extend and retract, easily cutting roots and reducing resistance.

Integrated Hydraulic Breaker System for Higher Efficiency

Integrated professional hydraulic breaker system, connectable to the bucket cylinder branch oil circuit, realizing synchronous extension and retraction with the bucket cylinder for integrated root digging and breaking.

Professional Customization for 1‐50T Excavators

Professional custom team tailors parameters according to excavator tonnage, working scenarios and root digging needs, ensuring perfect connection, easy installation and optimal performance.

Robust & Durable for Complex Working Conditions

Made of high-strength wear-resistant materials, strong rigidity, impact-resistant and wear-resistant, suitable for long-term operation in complex environments such as forests and green belts.

Easy Installation & Simple Operation

Simple structure, no complex modification required, quick installation on the excavator front end, easy to operate and ready to use.

Precise Root Digging, Protect Surrounding Vegetation

Optimized root digging structure, precise and controllable during digging and cutting, avoiding damage to surrounding plants, roads or municipal facilities.

Ideal Applications:



Landscaping projects: tree transplanting, root cleaning, green belt renovation

Municipal engineering: roadside root cleaning, municipal greening maintenance

Forest clearing: forest renewal, stump removal, vegetation transformation

Orchards/nurseries: fruit tree renewal, root cleaning, nursery sorting Residential greening: community and courtyard root digging and cleaning

Why Choose HOMIE Hydraulic Root Excavator? Dual cylinder linkage for powerful root digging

Integrated breaker for higher efficiency

Customized for 1‐50 ton excavators

Robust & durable for complex conditions

Easy installation, ready to use Precise operation, protect surrounding vegetationConclusion:The HOMIE Excavator Hydraulic Root Excavator is a professional root digging attachment for 1 to 50 ton excavators in landscaping, municipal engineering and forest clearing.

With dual hydraulic cylinder linkage, integrated hydraulic breaker, customization, durability and precise operation, it efficiently and safely completes all types of root digging, cutting and cleaning.

It solves the pain points of traditional root digging, greatly improves efficiency and reduces labor costs, making it an essential tool for landscapers, municipal construction teams and orchard managers.





