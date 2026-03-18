Qatar Intercepts 2 Ballistic Missiles Aimed At Ras Laffan Industrial City: MOD
Doha: The Qatari Ministry of Defense announced, at around 10:32pm, that the State of Qatar was targeted today, Wednesday, by (2) ballistic missiles launched from Iran.
"Our Armed Forces, by the grace of God, successfully intercepted (2) ballistic missiles, which were aimed at Ras Laffan Industrial City," the Ministry of Defense's statement read.
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