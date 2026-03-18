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Moi Stresses Importance Of Adhering To Alert Instructions

Moi Stresses Importance Of Adhering To Alert Instructions


2026-03-18 07:10:28
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Ministry of Interior (MoI) emphasised the importance of adhering to instructions and guidance issued through the National Warning System.

In a statement, the Ministry said that compliance with alerts and notifications reflects a strong sense of responsibility and contributes to enhancing public safety and reducing risks.

It added that following official guidance supports the efforts of competent authorities in protecting the community and maintaining security and stability.

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The Peninsula

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