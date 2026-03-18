Types And Characteristics Of TPU Substrates For PPF

(MENAFN- GetNews) A high-quality paint protection film (PPF) relies on Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) as its key foundational material, which determines the film's durability, aesthetics, and functionality. Currently, TPU is primarily categorized into aliphatic and aromatic types, with their core difference lying in”yellowing resistance.” The table below clearly illustrates the key distinctions between the two types of TPU:

Characteristic Aliphatic TPU Aromatic TPU Chemical Structure Contains no benzene rings (e.g., based on HDI), structurally stable. Contains benzene ring structures (e.g., based on MDI). Core Features Excellent yellowing resistance: Long-term resistance to UV rays, with warranty periods often exceeding 10 years. Tight structure: High molecular packing density, offering better scratch and abrasion resistance, as well as high impact and tensile strength. Prone to yellowing: Benzene rings can oxidize under UV exposure, potentially leading to noticeable yellowing within 3-5 years. Good flexibility, but generally inferior in strength and scratch resistance compared to aliphatic types. Market Position Primary base material for high-end PPF, commanding a higher price. Common base material for mid-to-low-end PPF, more affordable.

Other TPU Classifications and PPF Composition

Beyond the above categories, TPU can also be classified based on its soft segment into polyester-based and polyether-based types. Polyester-based TPU offers better strength, abrasion resistance, and oil resistance; Polyether-based TPU provides superior hydrolysis resistance and low-temperature flexibility. Modern high-end PPF base materials often use optimized formulations to balance these properties. A complete PPF is a multi-layer structure. Besides the TPU base layer, it includes:



Adhesive Layer: Ensures strong bonding and residue-free removal without damaging the original paint. It requires high bond strength and UV resistance. Premium products also focus on resisting plasticizer migration to prevent adhesive failure.

Functional Top Coat: The outermost layer, directly determining the user experience. Key functions include scratch self-healing (relying on hydrogen bonds within the coat that repair minor scratches with heat), hydrophobic and oleophobic properties (easing cleaning), and providing visual effects like high gloss or matte finishes.





How to Choose and Market Trends

When selecting a PPF, besides confirming the use of aliphatic TPU, you can also consider:



Check the Official Warranty: Reliable aliphatic TPU products typically come with an official warranty of 10 years or more, explicitly guaranteeing anti-yellowing performance.

Focus on Top Coat Technology: The top coat directly relates to hydrophobicity, self-healing effectiveness, and longevity. Inquire about the specific functionalities of the coat. Beware of Low-Price Traps: Be cautious of claims of“aliphatic TPU” at unusually low prices, as they may be inaccurate.

In terms of trends, with increasing consumer demand for quality and durability, high-performance aliphatic TPU, represented by materials like LINGHUA TPU series, is becoming the mainstream choice in the market.