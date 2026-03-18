2026 Annual Banquet Highlights SINOFN GROUP Opens A New Chapter

MENAFN - GetNews) On February 26th, 2026, SINOFN GROUP officially resumed work after the Lunar New Year holiday and hosted its highly anticipated Annual Banquet at the Tianjin Headquarters. The event marked the beginning of a new chapter, celebrating achievements, honoring employees, and reaffirming the company's commitment to innovation and public health.

The banquet opened with a video recap of 2025, spotlighting SINOFN's onboarding and training efforts:

New employee product training at headquarters

Guided tours of production lines and showrooms

Field visits to rice cultivation bases for low-protein rice used in PKU nutrition

Following the video, Dr. Yin Zhang from the R&D Department awarded Consolation Prizes to new employees, encouraging continued growth in the year ahead.

A young PKU patient took the stage to share her journey. Her healthy development on a low-protein diet moved the audience and reinforced SINOFN's mission to support rare disease communities through science-based nutrition.

The first round of prize draws revealed the Third Prize winners, followed by a vibrant talent showcase:

Department Performance

Production Street dance with handstand

Production Solo vocal performance of Zhou Shen's“My Right”

Special Diary Sales Group chorus with new team members

During dinner, each department - Production, R&D, Special Diary Sales, FSMP Sales, International Trade, and Marketing - raised their glasses to Founder Mrs. Liu Guohong in a heartfelt toast.

Prize draws continued throughout the evening, announcing winners of the Second Prize, First Prize, and the Grand Prize.

The ceremony honored employees who have grown alongside SINOFN, including:

Veteran production line workers

Outstanding female employees

Their stories will be featured in upcoming interviews, highlighting personal achievements and long-term contributions.

Founder Mrs. Liu Guohong closed the evening with a heartfelt speech, thanking all employees for their dedication and resilience. She emphasized the importance of shared growth and innovation, inspiring the team to embrace the opportunities of 2026.

SINOFN GROUP's Annual Banquet was more than a celebration - it was a reaffirmation of purpose, unity, and the company's commitment to advancing health through science and compassion.