Plastic Mold Making Process Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) Fast: It is required to compile the shortest process document in the shortest time. The following four points should be noted when working:

1. Technicians should be familiar with the machine tools and technical level of the unit. It is best to have operated every machine tool and have a good understanding of processing to adapt to the complexity and particularity of mold parts. The best processing flow can be quickly determined by getting the drawings to increase the speed.

2. Determine the reasonable minimum processing allowance. The necessary processing allowance should be left between the upper and lower processes and the rough and fine processes to reduce the processing time of each process.

3. Since most mold parts are single pieces and small batches, the process card cannot be as detailed as batch products, but we must strive to understand it at a glance without leaving any omissions. The key processes should clearly state the processing precautions and write a good work instruction book to reduce the operator's adaptation time and reduce processing errors.

4. The fixtures, gauges, auxiliary tools, etc. required in the processing process should be designed and prepared in advance.

Good: It is required that technicians can write the most reasonable and optimal process documents to prevent and deal with problems in the processing process, which is also one of the criteria for measuring whether a technician is excellent.

The following points should be noted:

1. Reasonable arrangement of heat treatment process. One of the characteristics of mold products is the mechanical properties of materials. The heat treatment requirements are very strict. Key parts such as male and female molds, fixed molds, etc. should be annealed and improved in the early stage of processing to improve processing performance. After quenching, they should be aged to eliminate stress and deformation.

2. Strictly distinguish between rough and fine processing. Generally, the division of rough and fine processing is determined by the heat treatment process. The final processing after heat treatment is mostly fine processing. The processing allowance should be arranged as much as possible in the rough processing stage to reduce the loss of tools and the loss of electrodes and electrode wires in electrical processing.

3. Pretreatment process measures should be adopted. For some parts such as female molds and male mold fixing plates where more intermediate materials are removed, a single-side processing allowance of about 0.5mm should be reserved before fine processing. First process the rough cavity, then quench and age, and then perform fine processing to eliminate stress and deformation during processing. For some thin-walled parts, such as unloading sleeves, reinforced process tables should be pre-processed to prevent deformation caused by clamping during processing.

4. Appropriately reserve processing benchmarks. In production, we often encounter the problem that the processing datum and the design datum cannot coincide. At this time, it is necessary to pre-process a process datum to facilitate the processing of each process. For high-precision products such as progressive dies, dimensional accuracy conversion should also be performed.

5. It is also necessary to master professional terms. In the process documents, we should make full use of the professional terms and processing expressions that everyone is familiar with, clearly convey the processing intention, avoid using vague language such as processing according to the drawing and form and position tolerances as required, and organically combine the process with the drawing so that the parties understand what to do and how to do it.

This also makes it easier for inspectors to save: that is, to fully save manpower, material resources, and financial resources to improve unit production efficiency.

The following points should be noted:

1. Using the perspective of mechanical processing technology and overall planning, for single-piece small-batch products such as molds, the principle of centralized process processing should be adopted, and processing should be arranged on one machine tool as much as possible to shorten the process flow, which can reduce the time for repeated labor such as clamping, drawing recognition, and calculation, reduce the time for transportation and inspection, and improve production efficiency.

2. Make a full estimate of the working time of each machine tool, try not to use slow ones if you can be fast, and use rough processing to solve the problem.