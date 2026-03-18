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"This professional view showcases the Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers, the premier location for the practice of Dr. Arshia M. Noori, MD. Flanked by modern glass skyscrapers, the facility represents a commitment to high-end medical care and patient convenience. The iconic signage and palm-lined entrance highlight a top-tier healthcare environment dedicated to advanced medical expertise and surgical excellence."CEPI at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills expands its AFib treatment program under Dr. Arshia M. Noori, MD, offering advanced catheter ablation and heart rhythm management for LA patients.

Atrial fibrillation remains one of the most common heart rhythm disorders in the United States, affecting millions of people each year. The Cardiac Electrophysiology Institute (CEPI) at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills continues to expand its AFib treatment program under the direction of Dr. Arshia M. Noori, MD, a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist with extensive training in catheter ablation and advanced rhythm management.

A Growing Need for Specialized AFib Treatment in Los Angeles

AFib accounts for a significant portion of heart rhythm-related hospitalizations nationwide. In the Los Angeles area, the demand for specialized cardiac care continues to rise as the population ages and awareness of heart rhythm disorders increases. CEPI's expanded AFib treatment program addresses this growing need by offering a full range of catheter-based interventions and device therapies at its Beverly Hills location.

Dr. Arshia M. Noori's Role in Advancing Heart Rhythm Care

Dr. Arshia M. Noori, MD, brings years of specialized training and clinical experience to the program. After completing medical school at Chicago Medical School and residency at the University of Colorado, Dr. Noori pursued fellowship training in Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology at the University of Vermont Medical Center. That training included direct mentorship from pioneers in the development of tools now standard in cardiac rhythm care. Dr. Noori holds board certifications in both Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology from the American Board of Internal Medicine and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Heart Rhythm Society.

Catheter Ablation and Advanced Rhythm Management Options

The expanded program offers a range of procedures designed to treat AFib and related arrhythmias. Catheter ablation, a minimally invasive procedure targeting the abnormal electrical signals that cause irregular heartbeats, remains a central part of the AFib treatment approach at CEPI. Available procedures include:



AFib ablation targeting irregular signals in the heart's upper chambers

Atrial flutter ablation for rapid heart rhythms originating in the atria

Ventricular tachycardia (VT) ablation for dangerous rhythms in the lower chambers

PVC ablation for frequent extra heartbeats

Pacemaker and defibrillator implantation for patients at risk of life-threatening arrhythmias

Watchman device implantation to reduce stroke risk in patients with non-valvular AFib Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) for heart failure management

Each cardiac electrophysiologist on the CEPI team evaluates individual cases and recommends the most appropriate intervention based on the specific type and severity of the arrhythmia.

Research-Driven Care at a Top-Ranked Institution

CEPI operates within Cedars-Sinai's cardiology department, ranked the #1 program in California and the Western United States and #2 nationwide. That institutional backing supports a research-driven approach to patient care. Dr. Noori's published research includes studies on the molecular mechanisms involved in atrial fibrillation and the effects of autonomic stimulation on atrial electrophysiology following ablation. These academic contributions directly inform the clinical strategies applied in the AFib treatment program, helping ensure that patients receive care grounded in the latest evidence.

A cardiac electrophysiologist with this level of academic involvement brings a deeper understanding of the condition to every patient interaction, from diagnosis through follow-up care.

What to Expect as a Patient at CEPI

The process begins with a consultation where a specialist reviews medical history, evaluates symptoms, and discusses available treatment options. Diagnostic testing may include electrocardiograms, Holter monitoring, or electrophysiology studies to map the heart's electrical activity.

For patients who are candidates for catheter ablation, the procedure is typically performed in a hospital setting with sedation. Recovery times vary depending on the specific intervention, but many patients return to normal activities within a few days. Follow-up appointments allow the care team to monitor heart rhythm and adjust treatment plans as needed.

CEPI is located at 8631 West 3rd Street, 710E, Los Angeles, CA 90048, with appointments available by calling (310) 746-5335.

Beverly Hills Continues to Attract Cardiac Electrophysiologist Expertise

The Beverly Hills and greater Los Angeles area has become a hub for specialized cardiac care, and the expansion of CEPI's AFib treatment program reflects that trend. With board-certified specialists like Dr. Arshia M. Noori, MD, and a growing team of cardiac electrophysiologists, the institute is positioned to serve an increasing number of patients dealing with complex heart rhythm disorders.

For patients experiencing symptoms such as heart palpitations, dizziness, shortness of breath, or fatigue, early evaluation by a qualified cardiac electrophysiologist can lead to more effective treatment outcomes and improved quality of life.