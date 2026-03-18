MENAFN - GetNews) Technology and Culture Integration: Unfolding Exclusive“Oriental Romance” Recently, against the majestic backdrop of the Simatai Great Wall, EFYI presented an immersive night tour feast of“technology + culture” for Beijing Gubei Water Town through a drone sky lantern show and a Drone Light Show.

The drone sky lantern show,l everaging remote takeoff and landing mode and millimeter-level high-precision positioning system,was equipped with lights designed to mimic the hue of sky lanterns. Relying on collaborative control technology, anti-interference capability in complex environments,and communication stability, it crossed the“Riyue Island Old Stage”in a mountain-backed setting, flying over 200 meters to convey the beautiful wish that“wishes reach the stars directly”.

The drone light show painted images such as“the Great Wall”,“carp leaping over the dragon gate”, and“children flying kites” in the night sky, attracting tourists to stop and watch.

Since the regular Drone Performance s were launched at Gubei Water Town, the contribution rate of the scenic area's night tour revenue has jumped from the historical average of 52% to 65%, driving significant growth in related business formats.

In addition, the drone performance during the 2024-2025 New Year's Eve period was reported by CCTV, with over 200 million+ exposures across the entire network, creating unprecedented popularity.

EFYI's regular drone performance model, with the core logic of“technology display - traffic aggregation- industrial transformation”, deeply connects cultural tourism experience, commercial consumption, and media communication. It injects strong momentum into regional night economy and cultural tourism upgrading, and this successful model is being replicated in multiple benchmark landmarks across the country with remarkable results.

Cultural Inheritance: Activating a New Engine for Cultural Tourism Growth

During the 2025 Spring Festival, EFYI's drone fleet made a stunning appearance in the night sky of Anyang, Henan Province. It deeply integrated the New Year theme with Anyang's unique cultural symbols, creating a highly appealing cultural visual feast with brilliant light and shadow, which was featured in key reports by CCTV.

Data shows that during the Spring Festival holiday, the total tourism revenue of Anyang City exceeded 3.635 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 59% compared to 2024. Drone performances empower cultural inheritance with technology, activate traditional charm, and become a core engine for driving the growth of tourism economy and accelerating the innovation of cultural tourism industry.

Triggering Hotspots: Breaking Circles to Create Urban Cultural Tourism“Night Sky Business Card” Tianjin Aircraft Carrier Theme Park presented a“drone + fireworks" Spring Festival masterpiece during the 2025 Lunar New Year. Nearly a thousand drones and tens of thousands of fireworks intertwined and danced in the night sky, creating a spectacular wonder of the collision between technology and art.

CCTV News Channel's“2025 Joyful and Peaceful Chinese New Year” program highlighted this event, helping it rise to become a popular check-in spot in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region during the Spring Festival.

The number of tourists in the scenic area during the Spring Festival Golden Week reached 109,500, with revenue increasing by 12.6% year-on-year, fully demonstrating the strong passenger flow gathering effect of drone performances.

Creative Upgrade: Igniting New Peaks of Cultural Tourism Consumption TrafficChongqing Happy Valley, relying on EFYI's regular drone performances, realized the aerial visual upgrade of anime IP creative content and created a new immersive night tour experience.

On New Year's Eve of 2024-2025, the drone fleet and the Ferris wheel staged a millisecond-level high-altitude light and shadow linkage countdown, and the shocking scene was reported by CCTV Finance Channel.

Data shows that the number of daily visitors to the scenic area on New Year's Eve reached 25,000. The cultural tourism experience empowered by drone innovation technology triggered a peak in passenger flow.

Spatial-Temporal Intelligent Media: Reconstructing New Dimensions of Cultural Tourism Consumption ValueSpatial-temporal intelligent media is profoundly innovating the pattern of night economy and cultural tourism consumption. Its core value lies in creating landmark night sky visual IPs through continuous innovative technology and artistic expression.

Relying on the combination of“hotspot landmarks + aerial new media”, it efficiently aggregates online and offline traffic, ultimately stimulating the vitality of secondary consumption in scenic areas, driving the revenue growth of hotels, catering and other business formats, and realizing an all-round leap in cultural tourism commercial value.

In the future, EFYI will continue to deepen its presence in the field of spatial-temporal intelligent media, with more intelligent cluster control technology, more shocking artistic creativity, and a more mature execution system, allowing“EFYI's Intelligent Light”to continuously inject innovative vitality into the development of cultural tourism industry and regional economy.