MENAFN - GetNews) As a national strategic emerging industry,the low-altitude economy is ushering in a golden era of vigorous development UAV industry it encompasses,driven by rapid technological progress and expanding application scenarios,has become a globally celebrated trillion-level sector.

Chinese Technology Showcases Global LeadershipAs a leading player in the global industrial UAV domain,EFYI has leveraged its profound technological accumulation and innovation-driven strategy to lead or participate in formulating over 10 industry standards,including 3 national standards 2025,it was awarded the“WU WEN JUN AI SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY AWARD”-the highest honor in China's artificial intelligence field-consistently advancing the commercialization of technologies and the development of industrial ecosystems.

Upholding an innovation-oriented philosophy,the company continues to promote product iteration and upgrading the launch of new products at the World UAV Conference at the end of May,it garnered significant attention from the global industry just one month,it successively secured repeat purchase collaborations and study visits from a leading Japanese media enterprise,as well as inspection visits and cooperation agreements from top enterprise delegations from more than 10 countries,including Oman and the Dominican Republic.

Leading Enterprise in The Drone Show Industry of Indonesia

Top Media Company in Japan

Dominican Client

Technological Breakthroughs: Addressing Pain Points in International ScenariosA prominent example is the visit by a leading Indonesian enterprise in the UAV performance industry two parties engaged in in-depth discussions on cutting-edge technologies and diverse application scenarios in the field of spatiotemporal intelligent media Indonesian team spoke highly of EFYI's advanced technologies and mature management systems.

During the visit,the Indonesian team gained a comprehensive understanding of EFYI's systematic product layout in spatiotemporal intelligent media,with the new-generation“Agile Bee”products emerging as a key focus of the inspection.

The AGILE BEE IV features an innovative architecture with multiple energy supplementation modes,enabling rapid re-flight within 10 minutes significantly enhances deployment and execution efficiency,providing technical support for Indonesian enterprises to expand into international markets.

The AGILEBEE UPS,adopting a box-type takeoff and landing mode,can adapt to complex terrains such as sandy areas and gently sloped mountains offers a targeted solution to the“fragmented takeoff and landing zones” challenge faced by Indonesian enterprises in performance venues practical applicability of this technical feature in real-world scenarios was fully recognized by the visiting team.

“China Smart Manufacturing” Empowers the Global Low-Altitude EconomyAfter the visit, the two parties conducted in-depth exchanges on automated choreography design systems and efficient UAV formation management systems. A representative from the Indonesian team stated:“EFYI's execution efficiency and technical capabilities are impressive in-depth exchange has provided valuable insights for our company to enhance UAV performance standards look forward to achieving new breakthroughs in performance scale and content richness through further cooperation, elevating UAV performances to new heights.”Currently,their collaborative projects have expanded to over 10 countries and regions,including Mexico,Dubai,and Saudi Arabia,injecting innovative momentum into the global low-altitude economy with“China Smart Manufacturing”UAV technology.

The successive visits by leading Indonesian UAV performance enterprises and representative companies from multiple countries once again confirm EFYI's position at the technological forefront of the global UAV industry and highlight the core discourse power of“China Smart Manufacturing”on the international stage.

As a benchmark for Chinese technology going global,the company will continue to focus on tackling cutting-edge technological challenges,empower global partners with breakthrough innovations,drive the advancement of spatiotemporal intelligent media technology to higher levels,and contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to the prosperity of the global low-altitude economy.