TC Hafford Basement Systems Earns Recognition Across Five Categories At Best Of The 207 Awards As Maine Flooding Concerns Drive Growing Demand

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35-Year-Old Maine Company Scores Surprise Win in Gutters Category, Reflecting Rapid Expansion Beyond Its Waterproofing Roots

TC Hafford Basement Systems, Maine's exclusive Basement Systems dealer and one of the state's most recognized home services companies, has earned placement across five categories at the Best of the 207 Awards, a milestone that reflects both the depth of the company's service offerings and the strength of the reputation it has built over more than three decades. Among the wins, perhaps the most surprising to the team itself was the recognition in the gutters category, a newer addition to the company's lineup that has quickly proven its worth.

Founded in 1991 by Tony Hafford, TC Hafford Basement Systems has grown steadily from its roots in basement waterproofing and foundation repair into a comprehensive home protection company. Today the company serves homeowners throughout Maine and Southeastern New Hampshire with services spanning foundation repair, crawl space repair, basement waterproofing, seamless gutters, and insulation, including spray foam applications in basements and crawl spaces, as well as attic insulation. That last category is closely tied to one of the company's more specialized offerings: solutions for ice dams, which result from inadequate attic ventilation and airflow, a common problem in Maine's harsh winters.

The recognition across five Best of the 207 categories underscores just how far the company has expanded from its original focus. The insulation side of the business grew in part through TC Hafford's affiliation with Contractor Nation, a network that provided both training and the systems the company now warranties and installs. That partnership gave homeowners access to a higher level of support and protection, backed by the credibility of a nationally recognized platform. The gutters win was particularly meaningful to the team given that seamless gutters represent one of the company's newest product offerings, a system designed to direct water away from the foundation and carry a lifetime warranty.

The timing of the recognition comes as demand for TC Hafford's core services is rising. Maine is experiencing more frequent flooding and shifting flood zones, and homeowners across the state are increasingly dealing with water intrusion that goes beyond seasonal rain or snowmelt. The company's service area is full of old New England homes, many with stone foundations or aging concrete that is hundreds of years old, and those structures are showing increasing strain. Customers typically call when water is appearing in a basement or crawl space, or when foundation walls are beginning to show signs of failure, a scenario the team described as among the most alarming for homeowners worried about the structural integrity of their property.

What sets TC Hafford apart is a service model built around dedicated roles at every stage of the customer experience. Rather than a single point of contact managing a job from start to finish, TC Hafford employs a team structure in which one person is responsible entirely for pre-installation communication, and another is dedicated solely to post-installation follow-up. It is a level of process and accountability that most homeowners have never experienced with a contractor, and it reflects the culture that owner Tony Hafford has cultivated over 35 years of building the brand.

That brand carries real weight in Maine, where consumers have a well-documented preference for local companies, and where a bad experience with an unreliable contractor can spread quickly by word of mouth. TC Hafford has built its reputation on being the opposite of the transient, hard-to-reach contractor that so many homeowners have encountered: a company where the phones are answered, the work gets done, and someone follows up afterward. The Best of the 207 recognition, voted on by Maine residents, is a direct reflection of that trust.

Looking ahead, TC Hafford Basement Systems is evaluating additional services to bring to market in the coming years, including potential expansion of its concrete and structural work. In the meantime, the team sees a clear and growing opportunity in educating Maine homeowners about the real cost of delayed action. Water intrusion issues that go unaddressed don't just cause ongoing headaches - they complicate home sales, surface during inspections, and erode property values. For homeowners who have been mopping up water every time it rains, the message from TC Hafford is straightforward: fixing the problem adds value, eliminates the stress, and makes the home easier to sell when the time comes.

ABOUT TC HAFFORD BASEMENT SYSTEMS

TC Hafford Basement Systems is Maine's exclusive Basement Systems dealer, providing basement waterproofing, foundation repair, crawl space repair, insulation, and seamless gutter services to homeowners throughout Maine and Southeastern New Hampshire. Founded in 1991 by Tony Hafford, the company has served the region for over 34 years.

For more information, visit tchaffordbasementsystem.