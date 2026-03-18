High Growth Strategy With Purchase Of Texas Real Estate Plus Plan To Acquire 55 MW Power Facility And Data-Center Ready Warehouse: 1606 Corp (Stock Symbol: CBDW)

Merger Target Sim Agro Inc, Has Extensive Experience in Energy Generation and Infrastructure Development, Including Manufacturing and Datacenters.

Demand for Cloud Services, AI, and Digital Infrastructure Grows Exponentially, Making High-Quality, Uninterrupted Energy Ever More Critical.

Agreement with Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC to Purchase Real Estate in Angelina County, Texas

Term Sheet to Acquire Texas 55 MW Power Generation Facility and 50,000 SQ Foot Data-Center Ready Climate Controlled Warehouse.

Acquisition Facility is Ready as a Behind the Meter Captive Power Generator for AI and Data Center Infrastructure.

$6M to Accelerate Captive Power Acquisitions and Expand AI-Ready Data Center Infrastructure.

Sim Agro to Acquire Controlling Interest in CBDW, Creating a Public Platform for its Strategic Expansion.

New Company to Provide Energy for AI Infrastructure and Data Centers.

Combining Operational Expertise with Strategic Energy Assets and Planning to Meet the Growing Global Demand for Reliable and Sustainable Power.

Global Captive Power Generation Market, Valued at Approximately $227.9 Billion in 2025, is Projected to Reach $310.9 Billion by 2030.

Data Center Power Infrastructure Market Expected to Expand from $20.2 Billion in 2024 to $42.4 Billion by 2030.

Captive Energy Systems are Critical Enablers of AI Infrastructure, Ensuring Reliable, Low-Latency Power Delivery for Compute-Intensive Operations.

MENAFN - GetNews)



$CBDW Has a $6M Investment Commitment to Accelerate Captive Power Acquisitions and Expand AI-Ready Data Center Infrastructure



1606 Corp. (OTC: CBDW ) is focused on building power infrastructure assets supporting AI, data center, and industrial demand. CBDW combines experience in technology, AI development, and public company operations to advance scalable energy and digital infrastructure initiatives.







CBDW leadership includes:

Austen Lambrecht, CEO – overseeing corporate operations, compliance, and capital markets strategy.

Gowri Shankar, Director – technology executive with expertise in SaaS, mobile advertising, venture capital, and AI program development.

Venu Aravamudan, Director – former senior executive at Oracle Cloud, AWS RDS, F5 Networks, VMware, and Microsoft, with over 30 years of experience in enterprise software and cloud infrastructure.

Agreement with Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC to Purchase Real Estate in Angelina County, Texas

On March 12th CBDW entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Jefferson Enterprise Energy, LLC, a Texas limited liability company, pursuant to which CBDW agreed to purchase certain real property located in Angelina County, Texas, including land, improvements, equipment, permits, warranties and related documents.

The total purchase price for the Property is $11,168,864, consisting of $7,000,000 in cash and assumption of a mechanic's and materialman's lien recorded as Instrument No. 2025-00458298 in the Official Public Records of Angelina County, Texas. CBDW has agreed to indemnify, defend, and hold Seller harmless from and against any and all losses, costs, damages, claims, demands, actions, and liabilities arising from or relating to the Sim Agro Lien, which obligation shall survive the closing.

The closing is scheduled to occur on April 15, 2026.

Term Sheet to Acquire Texas 55 MW Power Generation Facility and 50,000 SQ Foot Data-Center Ready Climate Controlled Warehouse

On February 17th CBDW announced it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for the proposed acquisition of a power generation facility, climate-controlled data-center ready facility, and related property located in Lufkin, Texas. This asset is ready as a behind the meter captive power generator for AI and data center infrastructure.







The transaction contemplates the CBDW acquisition of approximately 132 acres of real property, together with associated equipment, improvements, permits, entitlements, operating data, and related assets used in connection with the power generation and data-center facilities. This allows CBDW to run captive behind the meter power to data-center and AI infrastructure projects on site.

The proposed CBDW transaction reflects a total purchase consideration of approximately $11.67 million, comprised of $7.5 million in cash at closing and the assumption of approximately $4.17 million in existing indebtedness related to the power plant. CBDW anticipates funding the cash portion of the acquisition through a combination of capital sources aligned with its broader power and infrastructure strategy. CBDW anticipates funding the acquisition through a combination of capital sources aligned with its broader power and infrastructure strategy.

Integration with Sim Agro Inc.

CBDW is currently in negotiations to acquire Sim Agro Inc., a privately held power plant operations and energy infrastructure company with international expertise in high-efficiency generation projects.

Sim Agro Inc., led by President Dr. Karthik Raghavan, PhD, has built and operated power plants across India, Europe, South Korea, the Middle East, and the United States. Upon closing, Sim Agro is expected to oversee operations of the Texas generation facility and support the CBDW broader infrastructure platform.

The global captive power generation market, valued at approximately $227.9 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $310.9 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Within this, the data center power infrastructure market is expected to expand from $20.2 billion in 2024 to $42.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Captive energy systems are increasingly viewed as critical enablers of AI infrastructure, ensuring reliable, low-latency power delivery for compute-intensive operations. As grid congestion and connection delays intensify, these private generation assets offer a strategic advantage for hyperscalers and colocation providers alike. The sector's evolution toward renewable and hybrid energy models presents a long-term growth opportunity for investors focused on infrastructure, clean energy, and digital transformation.

$6M to Accelerate Captive Power Acquisitions and Expand AI-Ready Data Center Infrastructure Amid Strategic Merger Developments

On December 3rd CBDW announced it has received a $6 million Investment Commitment Letter from ENMAS EPC Power Projects Limited to support strategic growth and expansion initiatives. These initiatives included the potential acquisition of a power plant and buildout of AI and datacenter infrastructure.







The capital is designated to accelerate and facilitate the CBDW potential acquisition of a power plant, power generation, and energy infrastructure for AI and data center operations, while supporting strategic acquisitions, corporate development, and operational scaling.

Email: austen@1606corp

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