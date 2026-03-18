Danita M. Harris Moderates“Secure The Bag: How To Future-Proof Your Finances” At Black Enterprise Women Of Power Summit 20Th Anniversary

MENAFN - GetNews)Financial strategist and philanthropic advisordelivered a powerful and thought-provoking performance as moderator of the sessionat the 20th Anniversary of the, hosted at the renownedin







Harris led a dynamic and solutions-driven conversation focused on equipping executive women with the tools to protect, grow, and sustain their wealth in an increasingly complex financial landscape. With precision and clarity, she guided panelists and audience members through critical conversations around financial structure, long-term planning, and the importance of aligning wealth with purpose.

Rooted in her signature Legacy & Leverage framework, Harris emphasized that true financial security extends beyond income generation-requiring intentional systems that support multigenerational impact, family governance, and personal well-being.

"Securing the bag is just the beginning," Harris shared during the session. "Future-proofing your finances means building with intention-creating systems that allow your success to outlive your career and serve your family and community for generations."

The milestone summit convened some of the most influential women in business, finance, media, and entertainment. Among those in attendance were globally recognized voices such as Iyanla Vanzant, Carla Harris, Meagan Good, and Sandra Morgan, who participated across various sessions and celebratory programming throughout the weekend.

Harris's role as moderator reflects her continued ascent as a leading voice at the intersection of wealth strategy, philanthropy, and multigenerational legacy planning, particularly for executive women navigating high-impact careers while building enduring family legacies.

As the conversation around wealth evolves, Harris is helping to redefine success-not simply as financial accumulation, but as the intentional design of a life, a legacy, and a future that endures.

About Danita M. Harris

Danita M. Harris is a financial strategist, philanthropic advisor, and thought leader with over 20 years of experience in wealth management, business consulting, and legacy planning. She specializes in helping high-net-worth individuals, families, and organizations create integrated strategies that combine financial growth, impact, and long-term legacy.