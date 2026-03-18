Flylive, U.S.-Based Health Supplement Expert, Officially Launches New Brand Presence
Leveraging advanced U.S. technologies and abundant natural resources, FlyLive develops a wide portfolio of products that are natural, organic, and highly effective, supporting consumers in achieving holistic health management. Over the past 30 years, the company has continuously innovated and upgraded its product lines, offering safe, effective, and timely health solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.
Since its market debut, FlyLive has gained strong consumer recognition and widespread acclaim, emerging as a leading brand in the industry. It has been recognized as a“North American legacy brand and a pioneer in the dietary supplement sector.”
A Brand Name that Embodies Freedom and Vitality
The name“FlyLive” combines the essence of“Fly” and“Live.”
“Fly” symbolizes freedom and limitless possibilities, encouraging individuals to embrace life with optimism while reflecting the brand's mission to empower consumers with energy and vitality.“Live” represents a commitment to the essence of life and quality living, highlighting the brand's dedication to enhancing overall health and making every day vibrant and meaningful.
A Vision Rooted in Science and Nature
In 1990, brand pioneer Darius Johnson founded the FlyLive Laboratory in the United States. From an early age, Johnson developed a deep curiosity and respect for the human body. Over time, his growing expertise led him to recognize a key limitation in conventional medicine-its reliance on chemical-based treatments that often focus on symptom relief rather than improving overall health.
Driven by a passion for wellness and a belief in natural solutions, Johnson set out to explore a new approach to health optimization. He assembled a team of like-minded experts, including experienced registered nutritionists and highly skilled medical professionals, to establish the FlyLive Laboratory.
The laboratory represents not only Johnson's vision for health innovation but also a meaningful contribution to human well-being. Together, the team continues to pioneer advancements at the intersection of nature and science.
Brand Slogan
Health Fly, Quality Live!
Empowering Health, Elevating Life
Development Milestones
1990 – FlyLive Laboratory founded in the United States
April 1996 – Development of the first product:“Radiance Serum Capsule”
November 1996 – Certified by U.S. GMP and FDA; products officially launched
2000 – Achieved USD 1.5 billion in sales; officially restructured as FlyLive Group
2001–2015 – Expanded exports to France, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Russia, and other international markets
2019 – Established multiple product lines, including beauty drinks, radiance capsules, sleep support tablets, and ergothioneine anti-aging supplements
2021 – Official entry into the Chinese market
2024 – Launch on major e-commerce platforms including Tmall and JD
2025 – Strategic collaboration with France-based FLOÉLIA SAS Laboratory; appointment of French expert Cherly Xie as Scientific R&D Advisor
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