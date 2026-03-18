Travel Esim Speeds Reach 272 Mbps At Tokyo's Major Cherry Blossom Viewing Sites

MENAFN - GetNews) Japan Sakura Connectivity Report 2026

Field tests conducted at several of Tokyo's most popular cherry blossom viewing locations show that travelers using local travel eSIMs can expect fast and stable mobile connectivity during Japan's peak sakura season.

The measurements were carried out at three of the city's best-known cherry blossom destinations - Ueno Park, Meguro River and Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden - using a local travel eSIM connected directly to Japan's domestic au mobile network operated by KDDI.

Results from the early-season tests showed strong mobile performance across all locations. Idle latency remained below 40 milliseconds, indicating responsive network performance even in popular sightseeing areas that typically attract large crowds during the cherry blossom season.

The fastest performance was recorded along Meguro River, where the device measured a maximum download speed of 272 Mbps.







Researchers said the measured speeds are sufficient for common traveler activities such as uploading photos to social media, sharing videos, and livestreaming experiences on platforms like Instagram or TikTok while visiting cherry blossom sites.

All measurements were conducted using a local travel 5G eSIM with an unlimited data plan, allowing the device to connect directly to Japan's domestic network infrastructure without relying on international roaming routes.

Unlike roaming connections that may route traffic through overseas carrier networks before returning to Japan, a local travel eSIM connects directly to the country's mobile network. This architecture can help reduce latency and improve overall data responsiveness for travelers.

Japan's cherry blossom season, which typically peaks between late March and early April, is one of the country's largest tourism events. Millions of visitors travel across Japan during the spring bloom period each year as parks, riversides and historic landmarks become gathering points for seasonal flower viewing.

The field tests were conducted ahead of the peak bloom period expected later this month, when visitor numbers typically surge across Tokyo's most popular cherry blossom viewing locations.

Connectivity Lab said it plans to continue monitoring mobile network performance at major sakura viewing sites as crowds increase during the peak travel period.

The full report, including detailed data and testing methodology, is available at:

About Connectivity Lab

Connectivity Lab is a research initiative under HARRIE Inc., a telecommunications company specializing in global eSIM connectivity for international travelers. The lab conducts real-world testing of mobile network performance to provide transparent, data-driven insights into how travel connectivity services perform in everyday environments.