Prolift Handling Ltd To Showcase Lifting, Material Handling And Height Safety Equipment Hire At Hireland 2026

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"HIREland is always a good day out - it's a chance to catch up with customers and partners, meet new faces, and talk through what people actually need on site."Prolift Handling Ltd will be exhibiting at HIREland 2026 on 26th March at the National Show Centre, Swords, Dublin. Visit Stand H9 to explore our lifting, material handling and height safety equipment hire service, including portable gantry systems, electric hoists, material lifts, rigging gear and specialist lifting kit. Whether you're in construction, manufacturing, logistics or industrial sectors, drop by for a chat about your next project.

Dublin - Prolift Handling Ltd, Ireland's specialist provider of lifting, material handling and height safety equipment hire, will be exhibiting at HIREland 2026 on 26th March at the National Show Centre, Swords.

HIREland is Ireland's dedicated trade event for the hire and rental industry, bringing together professionals from across construction, infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial sectors. For companies like Prolift Handling, it provides the ideal platform to connect with contractors, site managers and operations teams who rely on specialist equipment to keep projects running safely and efficiently.

Drop by Stand H9 to explore our lifting, material handling and height safety equipment hire service - including portable gantry systems, electric hoists, material lifts, rigging and height safety gear, and other specialist lifting kit built for tough site conditions.

For equipment like this, there's no substitute for seeing it in person. Getting hands-on with the kit, understanding the build quality, and talking through how it performs on a real job is something you just can't get from a product page or video. HIREland gives visitors the chance to do exactly that, see live demonstrations, discuss safe operation procedures, and speak directly with the team about their requirements. Some lifting, height safety and material handling equipment can also be customised to suit specific site conditions or project needs, and Prolift Handling Ltd can work with clients to achieve this while ensuring all hire equipment remains fully compliant with GA1, LOLER and other relevant safety standards.

"HIREland is always a good day out," said Darragh Hickey, MD. "It's a chance to catch up with customers and partners, meet new faces, and talk through what people actually need on site. We'll have plenty of gear to look at and we're happy to chat through any lifting or handling challenges."

Prolift Handling Ltd supplies lifting equipment, material handling equipment and height safety equipment for hire to contractors and operations teams across construction, manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors throughout Ireland. Whether you need a portable gantry crane for a one-off lift, electric hoists for ongoing site work, or height safety equipment for working at elevation, the team can advise on the right kit for your project.

With over 20+ years in the industry, Prolift Handling has built a reputation for reliable equipment, technical expertise and responsive service. The company works with clients on projects of all sizes, from short-term hires for single lifts to longer-term arrangements supporting major construction and infrastructure programmes.

To arrange a meeting at HIREland26 or to discuss your lifting and material handling requirements in advance, contact Prolift Handling Ltd at... or visit