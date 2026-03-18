She, Before Me: Celebrating Women's History Month With A Powerful New Release From Planting People Growing Justice

Saint Paul, Minnesota - In celebration of Women's History Month, She, Before Me emerges as a moving and poetic tribute to the Black women whose courage, beauty, clarity, and sacrifice have paved the way for generations. Written by acclaimed poet and author Wisdom Mawusi and beautifully illustrated by Reyhana Ismail, this evocative work honors the divine lineage of Black womanhood and calls readers to stand boldly in their strength, light, and purpose.







Published by Planting People Growing Justice (PPGJ), She, Before Me is more than a book-it is a lyrical homage to the ancestors whose resilience continues to inspire and empower Black girls and women today.

“This book is dedicated to my beautiful 5th-grade girls' class that brought this piece to life first through performance- I love each of you. And to all the Black, Bold, and Brilliant women that came before us, those who are with us now, and those who will come after us (Nalah & Nandi -your turn!) Ase,” said Wisdom Mawusi, book author and educator.

Through rhythmic prose and striking visuals, the book invites readers of all ages to reflect on heritage, identity, and the enduring power of legacy.







“This book is a celebration of the sacred journey of Black womanhood. It honors women of African descent from across the globe,” said Dr. Artika Tyner, founder of Planting People Growing Justice.“At PPGJ, we believe storytelling is a pathway to justice and healing. She, Before Me uplifts the voices and spirits of those who came before us, reminding every reader that they carry greatness within them.”

She, Before Me is now available at national retailers, making it accessible to families, educators, and communities seeking meaningful and affirming literature.

All proceeds from the sale of this book will be used to support the educational programming of Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute.

Book Details:

Title: She, Before Me

Author: Wisdom Mawusi

Wisdom Mawusi is a writer, educator, activist, and the mother of three divine Black children. She resides in North Minneapolis and is the founder and executive director of Black, Bold & Brilliant, an empowering community organization for Black youth and families.

Illustrator: Reyhana Ismail

Reyhana Ismail is an illustrator, designer, and writer based in the North-West of England. Creating peaceful and nature-based storytelling, she specializes in picture books, activity books, and character-building educational content. When she's not working, she can often be found baking cakes, reading historical fiction, or planning a trip somewhere beautiful, to fuel her creativity and inspire her artwork.

Publisher: Planting People Growing Justice

Availability: National retailers







For media inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

Jacklyn Milton

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About Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute (PPGJLI) is a nonprofit organization committed to inspiring and equipping leaders through education, literacy, and career development. PPGJLI promotes diversity in books, fosters cultural awareness, and builds pipelines for future leaders by planting seeds of social change through literacy.

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