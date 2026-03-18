Torishima Announced As An Official Partner For World Engineering Day For Sustainable Development 2026, An International Day Proclaimed By UNESCO

London, UK - 18 March, 2026 - Torishima has been selected as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering plays around the world.

As a specialist in water pump technology, Torishima's innovative approach to efficient and sustainable management of water makes a significant contribution to fulfilling the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

“At Torishima we are passionate about supporting the fundamentals of our society. We believe that effective water management is a collective responsibility. Whether through our global market presence or dedicated social initiatives, our goal remains the same: to provide the infrastructure that makes water access possible. By supporting SDG6, we aren't just delivering technology; we are helping to build the foundation for resilient communities. We are proud to play our part in this year's World Engineering Day,” says Gerry Ashe Director, Deputy CEO.

World Engineering Day launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year's theme is“Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says:“World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Eleanor Hall, SJH Operations Director for WED, says:“As the official media partner for World Engineering Day, the team at SJH Studios are really excited to help present this year's celebration of engineering and delighted to have Torishimaon board, as a global authority in water pump technology.”

To view Torishima's WED content, go to

Notes to editors:

The WED 2026 launch, campaign and related content went live on 4 March 2026 at

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