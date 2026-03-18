Authorities Urge Precautions Amid Expected Weather Conditions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 18 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) warned of unstable weather conditions affecting the Kingdom, with atmospheric instability expected on Wednesday evening, followed by a cold and humid air mass on Thursday.According to official weather forecasts, scattered rainfall is expected, at times heavy and accompanied by thunder and hail.The PSD urged the public to take necessary precautions, follow safety guidelines and avoid valleys, low-lying areas and locations prone to flash flooding. It called for not attempting to cross flooded areas, whether on foot or by vehicle.Motorists were advised to drive cautiously on wet roads and remain alert to reduced visibility caused by fog in mountainous areas and dust in desert regions and on open roads.The PSD warned of strong winds and gusts, calling on residents to secure loose objects.It emphasised the safe use of heating devices, including avoiding refueling heaters while in use, turning them off before sleeping and ensuring proper ventilation.It cautioned against the use of wood-burning heaters due to the risk of suffocation.The Directorate confirmed that its field teams are fully prepared to respond to emergencies and urged the public to call the unified emergency number (911) when needed.