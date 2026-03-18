Bribery, Business Pressure Case: Court Sets Bail For SBU Official, Detains Intermediary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The court said this in a statement published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"On March 18, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 998,400 on the deputy head of the SBU's main directorate in Kyiv and the Kyiv region," the statement said.

The suspect is accused under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (accepting an offer, promise, or receipt of an undue benefit by an official).

A second suspect, believed to have acted as an intermediary, was placed in pre-trial detention. As an alternative, the court set bail at UAH 998,400.

Senior SBU officials suspected in $600,000 business extortion scheme in Rivne region

The intermediary is suspected under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting the receipt of an undue benefit).

The court also imposed a number of procedural obligations on the suspects.

On March 16, the SBU's Internal Security Department detained the intermediary and the senior SBU officials suspected of attempting to establish an illegal scheme to pressure businesses in the Rivne region.

On March 17, law enforcement formally notified them of suspicion in connection with receiving undue benefits, with charges also brought against the civilian intermediary.