MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Finance Montreal Closes the Market

March 18, 2026 4:21 PM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Jacques Deforges, Chief Executive Officer, Finance Montréal ("Organization"), and his team, joined Ariane Bourassa, Head, Sustainability and ESG Strategy, TMX Group to close the market and celebrate the Finance Montreal's 2026 Best Sustainability Report Award Gala.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



The annual Best Sustainability Report Award Gala recognizes Canadian companies for excellence in ESG disclosure (environmental, social, and governance). The gala also showcases the analytical work carried out by the teams of students from multiple Canadian universities. The teams present their findings and invite representatives from the winning organizations to the stage to receive their awards, in front of an audience composed of industry professionals, academic partners, and members of the financial community.

Founded in 2010, Finance Montréal, Quebec's financial cluster, is at the heart of the development and promotion of Quebec's financial services industry and its international positioning as a world-class, growing, competitive, attractive, and innovative business hub. Through its International Financial Center ("IFC") team, Finance Montréal works to attract foreign financial companies to Montreal. The Organization's areas of focus also include fintech and innovation, sustainable finance, and talent development. As a hub for the financial community, Finance Montréal mobilizes stakeholders around these pillars, embodied by the community gathered at the Station Fintech Montréal, which it manages.

For more information, visit or its LinkedIn page.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Myriam Balian

...

514-550-4743

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange