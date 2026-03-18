MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sober Companion Florida Announces Launch of Recovery Support Services in Florida Sober Companion Florida has launched recovery support services in Florida, introducing structured sober companion and coaching support for individuals navigating substance use recovery.

March 18, 2026 5:08 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

St. Petersburg, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Sober Companion Florida has announced the official launch of its recovery support services in Florida, introducing structured sober companion and sober coach Florida support for individuals recovering from alcohol and substance use challenges. The launch establishes a new operational presence in the state, focused on providing non-clinical recovery support for individuals navigating sobriety in their daily environments.

The expansion addresses a growing need for continued support beyond traditional treatment settings. Individuals transitioning out of rehabilitation or detox programs often require structured guidance as they return to everyday routines. Sober Companion Florida 's services are designed to fill this gap by offering consistent, individualized support in real-world settings, where maintaining sobriety can present ongoing challenges. By extending recovery support outside of clinical care, the launch responds to demand for continuity in recovery management.

The introduction of these services in Florida contributes to the broader recovery support landscape by increasing access to structured, non-clinical assistance. The presence of sober companion and coaching services provides an additional layer of support for individuals and families seeking stability during early and ongoing recovery. It also creates opportunities for coordination with existing care providers, supporting a more integrated approach to recovery that extends beyond formal treatment programs.

To establish its Florida operations, Sober Companion Florida implemented a localized service model supported by internal systems designed for consistency and responsiveness. The organization developed operational protocols to manage service delivery across various recovery scenarios, ensuring availability and coordination for individuals requiring ongoing support. In addition, the company built professional relationships within the regional recovery community to support service integration and alignment with existing care networks.

The Florida launch marks a continuation of Sober Companion Florida's expansion efforts, aimed at increasing access to structured recovery support within community-based settings. Through this development, the organization is introducing services designed to support individuals and families seeking consistent guidance and stability throughout the recovery process, while advancing its long-term growth strategy.

About Sober Companion Florida:

Sober Companion Florida provides a range of recovery support services, including sober companion support, intervention coordination, sober transport, referrals to sober living environments, and crisis case management. These services are intended to assist individuals and families navigating recovery-related challenges, while also supporting continuity of care outside of formal treatment settings.

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Name

Sober Companion Florida

Contact name

Thomas McAlinden

Contact phone

917-817-7686

Contact address

701 6th street

City

St. Petersburg

State

Florida

Zip

33701

Country

USA

Url



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Source: GetFeatured