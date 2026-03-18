MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rider Justice Announces 2026 Partnership Supporting Project ML-Gratitude's Mission for Veterans

March 18, 2026 5:11 PM EDT | Source: The O'Sullivan Law Firm

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Rider Justice announces its 2026 partnership with Project ML-Gratitude, a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports veterans through motorcycle giving and community-based healing initiatives.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to service, community support, and meaningful action for people facing major life challenges. Through this collaboration, Rider Justice will support Project ML-Gratitude's efforts to raise awareness, expand outreach, and strengthen its impact across Colorado.







Jimmy Schoeder, a combat veteran who served with the Navy SEAL Teams, received a 2003 Yamaha VStar 1100 on June 14, 2025, at the 34th Annual Gratitude Ride.

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Project ML-Gratitude is a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans who face adversity after military service. Since 2020, the organization has worked to honor service and resilience through its signature "wind therapy" program, which provides motorcycles to selected veterans. Project ML-Gratitude has already provided motorcycles to 23 veterans so far, helping create opportunities for healing, connection, and renewed independence. Number 24 will be given away on March 22nd.

"Project ML-Gratitude was born from personal devastation, but also from extraordinary generosity," said Kimberli Tompkins of Project ML-Gratitude. "After my motorcycle was stolen, I experienced firsthand how one act of kindness can change everything. That experience inspired us to create an organization that gives back to veterans through motorcycles, community, and the healing power of wind therapy. We are proud to partner with Scott O'Sullivan and Rider Justice, whose support for riders and commitment to the local community make them a meaningful partner in this mission."

Rider Justice is a motorcycle law firm that helps injured riders and their families after motorcycle accidents and other serious injury incidents. As the advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm, Rider Justice is known for representing motorcyclists, protecting riders' rights, and helping clients navigate the legal process after life-changing injuries. In addition to legal representation, Rider Justice is deeply involved in community education, rider awareness, and support initiatives across Colorado.

"Project ML-Gratitude is doing meaningful work for veterans, and we are proud to support a local nonprofit that is creating real impact in our community," said Scott O'Sullivan, founder of Rider Justice. "Motorcycles can represent freedom, healing, and connection, and it means a lot to stand behind an organization that is helping veterans rediscover those things."

Through the 2026 partnership, Rider Justice will help bring greater visibility to Project ML-Gratitude and its mission. Planned efforts include community outreach, shared initiatives, and support designed to help more people learn about the nonprofit's work and the veterans it serves.

The collaboration underscores the importance of local partnerships built on shared values. Both Rider Justice and Project ML-Gratitude believe strong communities are built through compassion, action, and consistent support for those who deserve to be seen and helped.

As 2026 moves forward, Rider Justice looks forward to supporting Project ML-Gratitude's continued work on behalf of Colorado veterans and helping expand awareness of a nonprofit that is changing lives through service, gratitude, and the power of the motorcycle community.

About Project ML-Gratitude

Project ML-Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Colorado that supports veterans through appreciation, community, and its motorcycle "wind therapy" program. Founded in 2020, the volunteer-run nonprofit has provided motorcycles to more than 22 veterans and continues to create opportunities for healing, empowerment, and connection. More information is available at ml-gratitude.

About Rider Justice

Rider Justice is a motorcycle law firm and the advocacy arm of The O'Sullivan Law Firm. Founded by Scott O'Sullivan, Rider Justice helps injured riders and their families after motorcycle accidents and other serious injury incidents. In addition to motorcycle injury representation, Rider Justice is known for protecting riders' rights and supporting the motorcycle community through education, partnerships, events, and rider-focused initiatives. More information is available at riderjustice.







Rider Justice – The motorcycle advocacy arm of the O'Sullivan Law Firm.

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Contact:

Scott O'Sullivan

Rider Justice

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riderjustice

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Source: The O'Sullivan Law Firm