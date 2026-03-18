UK Ukraine Signs Space Agency Agreement To Strengthen Civil Space Cooperation

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)A landmark agreement between the UK Space Agency and State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) was signed at the Embassy of Ukraine in London by UK Space Agency chief executive Dr Paul Bate and General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom.

This is the first agency-to-agency agreement between the UK Space Agency and SSAU. It demonstrates the UK's commitment to deepening cooperation with Ukraine in the space sector and supports the ambitions set out in the UK-Ukraine 100 Year Partnership, agreed in January 2025.

A formal framework will encourage collaboration between UK and Ukrainian space organisations and boost the exchange of information and expertise, while supporting new activity in areas of mutual interest across civil and commercial space.

This week, the UK Space Agency will also contribute €100,000 to support a programme of joint activities between the European Space Agency (ESA) and SSAU, which will help bolster Ukraine's space sector. The first activity is a project called 'Agricultural and ecological monitoring services for Ukraine and Black Sea region (SEN4STATUkr)', which is set to improve current practices in agriculture statistics using Earth Observation data.

The SSAU brings together a strong scientific and industrial base, supporting the development and manufacture of modern launch vehicles, spacecraft engines, control systems, command radio links, telemetry and other advanced space technologies. Its ecosystem includes industry and research institutes employing around 10,000 highly skilled specialists.

The new agreement highlights a shared commitment to the peaceful use of outer space, international cooperation, and the development of space technologies that can deliver social and economic benefits.

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said:

“Space is central to modern economies, from communications and navigation to climate monitoring and infrastructure resilience. This agreement marks an important step in strengthening our partnership with Ukraine in the civil and commercial space sector. By working together, we can support innovation, unlock new commercial opportunities for UK and Ukrainian organisations, and harness space technologies to deliver real-world benefits for our citizens.”

Volodymyr Mikheiev, acting head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine, said:

“The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the State Space Agency of Ukraine and the UK Space Agency is an important step in strengthening cooperation between our countries in the space sector.

“We highly value the opportunity to begin a closer dialogue and exchange of experience between our agencies, as well as to bring our national space sectors closer together. I am confident that our partnership will contribute to the development of joint space initiatives for the benefit of the people of Ukraine and the United Kingdom.”

Following the signing, the SSAU will meet with UK Space Agency programme leads to explore potential areas for collaboration.

The UK has one of the largest space sectors in Europe, employing tens of thousands of people across the country in satellite manufacturing, space science, launch services and downstream applications. Today's agreement reinforces the UK's role as a leading partner in international space cooperation and strengthens ties with Ukraine as part of a long-term, strategic partnership.

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