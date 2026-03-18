St Thomas Governor Bryan Orders Fuel Conservation Measures

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

USVI, St Thomas - As the government of the Virgin Islands monitors growing instability in global energy markets stemming from the war in Iran, Governor Albert Bryan Jr. has directed executive branch agencies to immediately strengthen fuel conservation practices and review government vehicle usage as an initial step to help protect the territory from potential economic ripple effects.

Governor Bryan said the action reflects a proactive effort to safeguard public resources, preserve fiscal stability, and prepare the Virgin Islands for external pressures that could drive up fuel costs and further strain household budgets.

In a memorandum issued Tuesday to commissioners and agency heads, the governor emphasised that careful stewardship of taxpayer dollars is a year-round responsibility. Governor Bryan said the present international climate makes that responsibility even more pressing and requires disciplined action to reduce waste, strengthen oversight, and limit the territory's exposure to rising fuel-related costs.

“Leadership requires more than reacting to events after they reach our doorstep,” Governor Bryan said.“It requires vigilance, foresight, and the discipline to act early when warning signs begin to emerge.

“The uncertainty in global energy markets has the potential to affect fuel prices, family budgets, and the broader cost of living in the Virgin Islands. We are taking prudent action now as a first step to help cushion the impact of forces beyond our control, while we continue to monitor conditions and assess what additional measures may be needed.”

Effective immediately, executive branch agencies are directed to:



Restrict the use of government vehicles to authorised official duties only;

Agencies are also instructed to reduce travel where possible, encourage shared vehicle use when employees are travelling to the same destination, review vehicle assignments to confirm operational need, and monitor fuel usage regularly to identify opportunities to reduce unnecessary consumption. Emergency response vehicles used for public safety and emergency operations are exempt from that requirement.

The governor said the administration is taking the situation seriously and will continue evaluating conditions as they develop. As part of that broader planning, the administration is also preparing for the possibility of targeted budget adjustments, including a potential 10 percent reduction in allocations across government agencies, should additional steps become necessary to protect the territory's financial position.

“We cannot control international conflict or the movement of global markets,” Governor Bryan said.“ What we can control is how responsibly and how thoughtfully we respond. Our responsibility is to place the Virgin Islands in the strongest position possible to withstand outside pressures without compromising essential services.”

Governor Bryan also urged Virgin Islands residents to consider similar conservation measures in their own daily lives, including carpooling, combining errands, limiting unnecessary trips, and ensuring that personal vehicles are properly maintained for maximum fuel efficiency.

“I want the people of the Virgin Islands to see this for what it is, an appeal for preparedness, prudence, and shared responsibility,” Governor Bryan said.“Simple steps taken now can help families manage costs more effectively and reduce the strain that may come if global instability continues to place upward pressure on fuel prices. The same spirit of preparation that guides government should guide us as a community.”

The governor said conservation in a moment like this is more than a fiscal response. It is a practical expression of responsible leadership and collective care.

“In times of uncertainty, strength begins with preparation,” Governor Bryan said.“When we act early, when we make wise choices, and when we remain focused on what is essential, we strengthen our ability to meet challenges with steadiness, compassion, and resolve.”

Commissioners and agency heads are expected to communicate the directive clearly within their departments, ensure full compliance, and identify any additional opportunities to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption while maintaining essential public services.

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