The Korean Peninsula's Role Between Two Cold Wars Was Pivotal

MENAFN - Asia Times) Between the end of the Cold War in 1989 and dawn of the New Cold War in the early 2020s, the Korean Peninsula served as the ultimate testing ground for a peaceful international order that ultimately failed to materialize.

The“Grand Strategic Triangle” of Washington, Beijing and Moscow prioritized spheres of influence over denuclearization, effectively dooming regionalism and rendering South Korea's outreach futile.

Understanding this interregnum is essential because it explains why historical grievances and identity gaps have eclipsed regional cooperation, forcing a definitive shift toward a hardened US-Japan-South Korea trilateral partnership.

For any observer of global stability, this is a sobering post-mortem on the death of globalization and a vital roadmap for navigating an increasingly polarized geopolitical landscape.

Start with four assumptions:

The period from 1989-2024 stands as a distinct era in world history, an interregnum sandwiched between the Cold War and an era begun in 2025, which I call, for the time being, the New Cold War. Whether one focuses on geopolitics, regionalism, soft power, or national identities, Northeast Asia was the prime testing ground for attempts to forge a new order. The Korean Peninsula, centering Northeast Asia, had a pivotal role in how this period unfolded. There was little that Washington, Tokyo, or Seoul could have done to bring about a positive outcome, as each of the above tests failed.

The interregnum has failed, a new era has dawned in which geopolitics are ominous while national identity gaps are aggravated. The peninsula's role, if still critical, has changed.

Here, I concentrate on the third point - how South and North Korea figured into the thinking that determined the outcome of the interregnum.

As Chinese, Russian, US and Japanese outlooks evolved over 35 years, viewpoints galvanized by the time of the Six-Party Talks into hardened arguments unaltered by subsequent events. If many were distracted by short-term phenomena or by developments outside Northeast Asia, consequential issues largely concentrated around this region.

As in the early 1950s, the Korean Peninsula played a critical role in dashing the hopes that had been enunciated for international cooperation.

In the new era, there is little hope for South Korea to bridge differences or exert soft power, but the peninsula still stands at the crossroads of global geopolitics and identity clashes. It cannot escape the deepening polarization by seeking China's or Russia's help with North Korea.

Geopolitics: the Grand Strategic Triangle and the Korean Peninsula

The Grand Strategic Triangle of Washington-Moscow-Beijing played an outsized role in the ending of the Cold War.

If Beijing had not been consequential at the outset of the Cold War, its swing toward Washington and toward economic openness raised its international profile in the 1980s when the two superpowers were vying fiercely for an edge, particularly in Asia. The dynamism manifest in Asia foreshadowed a rising China, further sidelining Moscow.

If Seoul reasoned that the end of the Cold War doomed Pyongyang, Beijing saw it differently.

Not only recognizing its inability to compete in advanced technology with Washington, the Soviet leadership also became aware of its deepening marginalization in maritime Asia. It had been outmaneuvered by Washington and struggled to find a foothold in the region.

In the years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, boosting ties with Beijing was the priority. Outreach to Tokyo and Seoul proceeded as well, but they failed to satisfy geopolitical aims.

The shock of exclusion from the 1994 Agreed Framework on North Korea, which the United States and North Korea signed as a bilateral agreement, refocused Russian leaders on the peninsula's critical security position.

When Vladimir Putin in 2000 visited Pyongyang, it put other countries on notice that Russia would play the“North Korea card” to reassert its indispendability for regional security.

The peninsula regained a spot in strategic thinking. China may have seemed aloof in the 1990s, but it claimed a central role by the early 2000s.

The Six-Party Talks tested the readiness of five countries to press denuclearization on North Korea. China and Russia demonstrated that they had other priorities. Over the interregnum, this maneuvering and the responses to the US-DPRK summits of 2018-19 were prime tests of security cooperation and of the Grand Strategic Triangle.

Diplomacy in both cases brought China and Russia closer, transforming triangular dynamics. While not endorsing North Korea's nuclear program, each clarified its desired regional security framework and the importance of two vs. one in the Grand Strategic Triangle, as they drew substantially closer.

The rapprochement between China and Russia and their alienation from the United States transformed the Grand Strategic Triangle, undermining a fundamental source of optimism for the period after the Cold War. Both recognized that a positive assessment of North Korea's role in the Korean War and their support for it was the required geopolitical judgment.