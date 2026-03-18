MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Puerto Caldera Takes a Key Step toward a New Concession appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The modernization of Puerto Caldera took a significant step forward following INCOP's decision to endorse the report recommending that the concession be awarded to the Sunset consortium, comprised of two world-class port management companies.

The process, which has followed a strict timeline over the past two years, now calls for the issuance of an executive decree within the coming week-a formal act to be signed by the President of the Republic, the Minister of Public Works, and the Minister of Financ as the granting authorities.

Once the decree is published, a period will open for the other bidder that participated in the tender to file an appeal, a legal mechanism provided for in this type of process that Quesada acknowledged as part of the standard procedure. If no challenges are filed, INCOP expects the new concessionaire to begin operations in August, just as the current concessions expire, thereby meeting the scheduled milestones.

The post Puerto Caldera Takes a Key Step toward a New Concession appeared first on The Costa Rica News.