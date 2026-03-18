Quote Of The Day By Warren Buffett: 'I Don't Mind Missing Boats That I Don't Know Enough To Captain...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Berkshire Hathaway founder and chairman, Warren Buffett has offered a wealth of investment advice over the years. Known for his long-term approach to stocks, sticking to fundamentals, and taking calculated but thoughtful risks, the so-called 'Oracle of Omaha's' wisdom often makes the rounds online.

In the investment circles, Buffett and his long-time business partner and friend, the late Charlie Munger, are known for their no-nonsense approach to doing business and relatively frugal lifestyles when compared to their immense wealth.

Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett

“I did miss the boat [on tech stocks], but I don't mind missing boats that I don't know enough to captain. I don't have to understand everything. I just have to be right about the things that I do.”

| Quote of the Day by Warren Buffett: 'Don't confuse the cost of living with...' What does Warren Buffett's quote mean?

The quote is something the ace investor told Bloomberg TV in an interview in 2011, Buffett acknowledged that he initially“missed the boat” for tech stocks, but he does not regret that. He added that while he doesn't need to understand everything, he does have to be right“about the things that I do”.

Buffett further noted, "Tom Watson Sr. (founder and chairman of IBM ) one time said: 'I'm no genius but I'm smart in spots and I stay around those spots.' And there a lot of truth in that. I don't have to right about hundreds of things. I don't have to be right on dozens of things. I can just be right on a few things as long as I know the game in that arena.

This is in line with the Oracle of Omaha 's long-standing advice that risk comes from knowing what you're doing. In the current investment space: FOMO or herd mentality should not drive your investment decisions - your ability should.

| Quote of the day by Charlie Munger: 'Don't dream it all up by yourself, nobody...'

Buffett has always advised investors to focus on businesses and sectors they truly understand by avoiding trends and focusing on value proposition, i.e. well-established companies with a clear growth path. Over the years he has repeatedly suggested investing in companies which have an“economic moat” around them or companies with a strong competitive advantage and growth prospects in the long run; and holding on to the stocks.

Along with business partner and long-time friend Charlie Munger, he has always noted that sound investment requires deep analysis, building knowledge about the company along with independent thinking and conviction. He believes in doing your own research by reading all financial statements. He also holds onto stock he buys for the long term and says that you should buy companies that even a fool can run because someday a fool will.

Who is Warren Buffet - the 'Oracle of Omaha'?

Warren Buffett, alongside friend and business partner Charlie Munger were the architects who over nearly 60 years transformed Berkshire Hathaway Inc. from a failing textile maker into an empire, worth billions. Decades of compounded returns made the pair billionaires and folk heroes to adoring investors.

| US Fed Meet LIVE: Powell will stay if successor not confirmed

Notably, in January this year, Buffett handed over the reins and CEO position to successor Greg Abel. But his“bull run” with Berkshire has been legendary - gaining more than 55,00,000% returns over 60 years (1964-2024), to building the group to $1.2 trillion, and expanding Class A shares to worth $167 billion.

Known as the 'Oracle of Omaha' for his uncanny prediction on stocks, Buffett gained fame and investor confidence for handpicking companies (Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, etc.) that exploded and now account for 70% of Berkshire's $263 billion stock portfolio. He termed this as“one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable”.

Buffett's net worth is estimated at $152 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.