When Are Saudi, Singapore, Others Celebrating Eid? Which Nations Have Declared Eid-Ul-Fitr 2026 Dates? Full List Inside

Wednesday, March 18, marked the 29th day of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Supreme Court had officially called for the sighting of crescent moon of Shawwal in the evening, but the crescent was not sighted anywhere in the Arab nation.

The crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Since Thursday, March 19, marks the 30th day of the Shawwal month, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the Kingdom on Friday, March 20, the nation announced.

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