Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Meet Puducherry CEC For Upcoming Assembly Polls

Congress Holds CEC Meeting for Puducherry Polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met with the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) for Puducherry, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to chart the course for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi said the meeting at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi focused on strengthening the organisation and shaping a roadmap that reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of the people of Puducherry. "At Indira Bhawan, New Delhi, met with the CEC for Puducherry, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to chart the course for the upcoming Assembly elections. Focused on strengthening the organisation and shaping a roadmap that reflects the voices, needs, and aspirations of the people of Puducherry," Gandhi posted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, and other senior leaders were present at the meeting.

BJP Convenes CEC Meeting

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday also attended the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, along with several other party leaders, were present at the meeting.

Election Schedule Announced for Multiple States

The meeting assumes significance as the Election Commission has announced the schedule for Assembly elections in several states and Union Territories, including Puducherry.

Earlier on Wednesday Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi said that the State Assembly election is not about any single political party, asserting that the people of Assam want Himanta Biswa Sarma "not to become the Chief Minister again," as he prioritises only his own family.

The Election Commission on Sunday announced elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the assembly.

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9. Polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Keralam and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

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