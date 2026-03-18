Rewa-Raipur Flight Marks Debut Of 'Fare Se Fursat' One-Fare Scheme

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday flagged off a historic flight connecting Rewa to Raipur, marking the debut of the 'Fare Se Fursat - One Route One Fare' initiative launched by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

'Fare Se Fursat' Scheme Launched

Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India in a post on X wrote, "Driven by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision to make aviation more inclusive and affordable, today Hon'ble Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri Mohan Yadav Ji in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Shri Rajendra Shukla Ji, Moca secretary Shri Samir Kumar Sinha and other senior officials flagged off a historic flight connecting Rewa to Raipur." The poster further said, "It marked the momentous launch of the 'Fare Se Fursat - One Route One Fare' scheme on six routes of Alliance Air. Under this initiative, fixed fares will be offered across routes connecting unserved/underserved sectors, including Rewa-Raipur, Tirupati-Rajahmundry and others. Passengers will be able to book the seat at a fixed fare, irrespective of the date of booking or travel. Hon'ble minister expressed his sincere appreciation to Hon'ble CM and Deputy CM for the VGF support in connecting Rewa to Raipur. Aligned with the vision of enhancing ease of flying, 'Fare Se Fursat' ensures predictable airfares for making air travel more convenient and dignified. On this occasion, CISF barracks at Khajuraho Airport were also inaugurated. This will provide a convenient working environment to CISF personnel. AAI has over the last five years, developed CISF barracks across the country with an investment of more than ₹100 crore."

CISF Barracks Inaugurated at Khajuraho Airport

On this occasion, CISF barracks at Khajuraho Airport were also inaugurated, meant to provide a convenient working environment to CISF personnel.

Over the last five years, AAI has developed CISF barracks across the country with an investment of more than ₹100 crore.

Efforts to Smooth Travel to West Asia

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu informed that the government is making continuous efforts and engagements to smooth travel towards the West Asia region.

Speaking to reporters, Naidu asserted that West Asia is a "prime route" to travel to Europe and West Asia, adding government's dialogues with airlines, so that they have smooth operations. The Union Minister also admitted the challenge, adding that some airports are not functional, whereas the government is trying its best to accommodate everything through the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He stated that the government wants to facilitate the passengers, and every interaction with airlines is being taken to keep all things in mind. Naidu said, "However, what we are observing is that in some places, it is an on-and-off situation. Some airports are not functional, so the challenge remains... We are trying to see how best we can accommodate all of this on behalf of civil aviation. The airlines' continuity and stability must be maintained... Safe operations must be ensured... We have to facilitate the passengers. Keeping all this in mind, our interaction with the airlines is happening continuously." (ANI)

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