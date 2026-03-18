Parl Panel Wants Separate Budget For Glide Missiles, Modern Warfare R&D

Push for Advanced Defence R & D

In view of the evolving nature of modern warfare and the increasing focus on network-centric and cloud-enabled operations, the Parliamentary Committee on Defence has suggested that indigenous research and development in glide missile technology will not only enhance India's strategic preparedness but will also ensure its operational flexibility and recommended a separate budget head for critical & latest technologies R & D for ensuring better development and timely execution of such projects on priority.

In its report on the demands for grants of the Defence Ministry for 2026-27, the panel said that, if needed, the Ministry of Defence may be allocated additional funds at Revised Estimates stage so that combat preparedness of Defence Forces constantly remain at an optimum level.

The Committee appreciated the proactive efforts of the Ministry in analyzing, recognizing and adopting emerging technologies of warfare and recommended that adequate budgetary provisions for Research and Development in this direction be made available to the Armed Forces.

Modernising Border Infrastructure

The Committee noted that the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation in adopting modern technologies and innovative construction practices to accelerate the development of border infrastructure in high altitude and difficult terrains.

The Committee recommended that latest technological interventions and innovations should be put to use in an organised manner so as to ensure completion of projects in a time bound manner.

Strengthening Maritime and Cyber Security

The Committee appreciate the efforts of the Indian Coast Guard to enhance cyber resilience through the implementation of Project Digital Coast Guard and the use of advanced surveillance technologies.

The Committee recommended that to further strengthen technological capabilities and inter-agency coordination to effectively address emerging threats in the maritime domain.

Technological Solutions for Defence Land Management

It noted that the use of GIS based land management tools, survey and coordination with civil authorities for the detection and prevention of encroachments of Defence Land has resulted in safeguarding the menace of encroachment of defence land.

The Committee recommended that through GIS mapping, satellite imagery, AI based surveillance and periodic joint surveys with local administration may be undertaken periodically to ensure timely detection and removal of encroachments.

Addressing Land Litigation

The panel observed that a large number of litigations are there on various defence lands.

The Committee recommended that the Government may expedite the formulation and implementation of a clear and comprehensive defence land lease policy to address long-pending cases and avoid future disputes.

Call for Increased Defence R & D Budget

The Committee appreciated the special increase in the defence capital budget in the current year due to Operation Sindoor and acknowledged the commitment of the Government to strengthen defence R & D in the coming years.

The Committee strongly recommend that the Government may progressively increase the Defence R & D budget over the next five years, which is very crucial for enabling higher investments in R & D.

"In view of the evolving nature of modern warfare and the increasing focus on network-centric and cloud-enabled operations, the Committee is of the view that indigenous research and development in glide missile technology will not only enhance India's strategic preparedness but will also ensure its operational flexibility. In this regard, the Committee recommended a separate budget head for critical & latest technologies R & D for ensuring better development & timely execution of such projects on priority. It will also ensure that lack of sufficient funds does not become an impediment in execution of such projects," the report said.

Promoting Women in Defence Tech Roles

The Committee said that increasing the representation/ participation of women in scientific and technical roles will strengthen the talent pool and contribute to innovation and diversity within the organisation.

In this regard, the Committee recommended that the Ministry of Defence should take proactive steps to increase the participation of women employees and incentivizing women scientists in DRDO by creating a supportive and inclusive work environment.

(ANI)

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