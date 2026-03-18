'I've Stopped Drinking Alcohol': PBKS Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Takes A Big Step Ahead Of IPL 2026

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took a big step in his personal and professional life ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which will begin on March 28. Punjab Kings will play their opening match of the tournament against the Gujarat Titans at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on March 31.

Yuzvendra Chahal will play for PBKS for the second consecutive season after being retained by the franchise for INR 18 crore ahead of the mini-auction last year. Before playing for Punjab Kings in 2025, the leg spinner represented the Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Rajasthan Royals, building a reputation as one of the most reliable and crafty wrist spinners in the tournament.

Chahal's career has been restricted to playing for Haryana in domestic cricket and the IPL, as he has not been part of India's white-ball setup since his last appearance in a T20I against the West Indies in 2023. Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the India squad that won the T20 World Cup in 2024, but didn't get a single game.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Is Ishan Kishan the Right Choice to Lead SRH? Check Out His T20 Captaincy Stats

'Want to Give 150% Best for my Team.'

As Yuzvendra Chahal gets ready for the upcoming season of the IPL, he has decided to quit alcohol ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, news of which he shared on the AB de Villiers YouTube channel.

Speaking on the former South Africa captain's YT channel, '360', Chahal revealed that he has quit drinking alcohol in order to take care of his body and give his best performance on the field for the Punjab Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL.

“I I've good news for you. I've stopped drinking alcohol, and it's been more than six months now,” the 35-year-old said.

“I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior bowler and player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me." he added.

AB de Villiers lauded Yuzvendra Chahal's decision to quit alcohol, while highlighting the dangers of drinking, calling it 'poison,' and adding that people often get 'overexcited' and 'overdo' it, which can harm their body and performance. Chahal's dedication to fitness and focus ahead of IPL 2026 reflects his determination to perform at his best and set an example for his teammates.

Chahal Dissects PBKS' Defeat in the Final

In the last IPL season, the Punjab Kings reached the final of the tournament for the first time since 2014 after an impressive campaign in the league stage and a victory over the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. However,, the Shreyas Iyer-led side failed to cross the final hurdle as they lost to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Ahmedabad title clash.

Speaking about the defeat, Chahal stated that the absence of Marco Jansen in the final was a key factor, saying that if he had played, Punjab Kings would have had a much stronger chance of winning the title.

“In the final, we missed Jansen as he was not there. If he were there, we would have definitely won the championship," the 35-year-old said.

“The way he bowled throughout the tournament was brilliant, and batting too, he was capable of hitting two to three sixes in the end. We are even more confident now because of the way he is bowling. It's not going to be easy for the opposition openers," he added.

Cometh the hour, cometh Marco Jansen. Career-best T20I bowling figures for our.#NZvSA #PunjabKings twitter/RrhzViIcMH

- Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 14, 2026

Marco Jansen left the Punjab Kings squad before the playoffs as he had to join South Africa for preparation for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Thus, the South African bowling all-rounder missed Qualifier 1 and 2, and the final. Jansen was the second-highest wicket for PBKS with 16 wickets in 14 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR begin practice, focus on mindset for fourth title win

'I Was a Bit Disappointed With Myself'

Yuzvendra Chahal expressed his disappointment at not performing his best in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to a rib and knuckle injury he sustained after the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the league stage.

“I was a bit disappointed with myself. After the KKR game, I had a rib fracture, and later, my knuckle got fractured,” Chahal said.

“So in the semifinal and final, I wasn't able to bowl my proper leg-spin. This year, I want to take care of my body first," he added.

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A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Yuzvendra Chahal was the joint-second highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025, with 16 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 26.87 and an economy rate of 9.55 in 14 matches.

However, Yuzvendra remains the leading wicket-taker of the IPL, scalping 221 wickets, including 8 four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 22.76 and an economy rate of 7.96 in 174 matches.