Kangana Ranaut 'Follows A Script', Says Tagore On 'Tapori' Remark

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday criticised BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over the latter calling Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi a 'tapori' while Gandhi was protesting against the Prime Minister. Tagore said that such statements by Ranaut are "laughable" and alleged that she "follows a script."

Speaking with ANI, Tagore said that Ranaut acts according to a predetermined narrative and accused her of targeting Rahul Gandhi deliberately. "It's laughable that Kangana Ranaut is making that script. She is always a script player. Whatever script is given, she will follow it," he said. Defending Rahul Gandhi, Tagore said that the Congress leader is widely respected and "loved by sisters across India," adding that he is seen as a brotherly figure. He further alleged that Ranaut has been given a "script" to defame Rahul Gandhi and has consistently engaged in such attacks.

Tagore Questions Ranaut's Performance as MP

Questioning her performance as an MP, Tagore asked whether she had raised issues concerning her constituency, Mandi or the state of Himachal Pradesh. "Has she spoken for Mandi even once? Has she spoken for Himachal Pradesh? No," he said, adding that she focuses only on attacking Rahul Gandhi rather than addressing local concerns.

Kangana Ranaut's 'Tapori' Remark

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged behaviour with other parliamentarians, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha of "heckling" those giving interviews.

Speaking with ANI, Ranaut said, "We, the women, get very uncomfortable seeing the way he (Rahul Gandhi) conducts himself. He walks in like a 'tapori' and heckles those giving interviews. He should see the conduct and behaviour of his sister, which is very good. Rahul Gandhi himself is a shame. "Her remarks come after 84 former bureaucrats, 116 veterans and four lawyers wrote an open letter, asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise over the incident of him having tea and biscuits at the Makar Dwar entrance to Parliament. (ANI)

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