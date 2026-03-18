Manipur Dy CM Calls Arrest Of Foreigners 'Dangerous' Ukraine Objects

Manipur Deputy CM Expresses Grave Concern

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the arrest of 7 foreign nationals allegedly involved in providing training to ethnic armed groups. Manipur Deputy categorises the alleged involvement of foreign individuals in local ethnic conflicts as one of the most dangerous situations for the region.

Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur Losii Dikho, while speaking to ANI, said, "This is a very serious matter... The government has to be very proactive in taking care of this situation because it is one of the most dangerous situations for our state... Our state should take very serious steps on this."

International Response to Arrests

On the other hand, Ukraine government has responded to the arrest of its 6 nationals by NIA with its Ambassador to India handing over an "official note of protest", demanding their immediate release. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons and training them.

The Press Service of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its response to the arrests that the country's Ambassador to India Dr Oleksandr Polishchuk held a meeting with the Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George, during which he handed over "an official note of protest demanding the immediate release of the Ukrainian citizens and access to them".

It said in addition, the Embassy is maintaining contacts with other competent authorities of India in order to clarify all the circumstances and reasons for the detention.

A US Embassy spokesperson said they were aware of the situation. "We are aware of the situation. For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens," the Spokesperson said.

NIA Details Charges and Remand

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 6 Ukrainians and one US citizen for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them.

The accused have been identified as Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukranian Citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukranian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukranian Citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukranian Citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen).

They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS. Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma remanded all 7 accsued in 11 days of NIA custody on Monday. NIA had sought 15 days' custody. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)