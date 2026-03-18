PM Modi, Om Birla Attend Farewell For Retiring Rajya Sabha Mps

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with retiring and recently retired Members of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha during a gathering held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Lok Sabha Speaker in a post on X on Wednesday, said, "Lok Sabha Speaker Shri @ombirlakota met the retiring and recently retired Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and other Members of Parliament were also present."

'No Full Stop in Politics': PM Modi Addresses Retiring MPs

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the retiring Rajya Sabha MPs for their contributions, wishing them well for their future political endeavours as he emphasised that there was "no full stop in politics".

Addressing the upper house of Parliament during the ongoing budget session, PM Modi said that every member plays a unique role, adding that their experience and contribution will always be remembered. "Discussions take place on various issues in the House, and every member plays a unique role in them. In moments like these, a common sense of respect is generated, rising above party lines. To the leaders who are leaving the House after the end of their tenure, I want to say that there is no full stop in politics. The future is waiting for you. Your experience and contribution will always be remembered," the PM said.

Learn from Parliamentary Veterans

He further urged the newly elected MPs to learn from the veterans like HD Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, who he said have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work. "HD Deve Gowda ji, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, and Sharad Pawar ji are senior leaders who have spent more than half of their lives in parliamentary work. Newly elected MPs should learn from them," he said.

PM Praises 'Evergreen' Ramdas Athawale

Speaking about Ramdas Athawale, whose term is coming to an end, PM Modi said, "Sometimes we used to hear that there is a lot of opportunity for humour and satire in the House. These days, perhaps it is gradually decreasing. But our Athawale is evergreen. Athawale is leaving, but no one here will feel any shortcoming. I am fully confident that he will continue to serve satire and humour in abundance."

Notable Retiring Members

Ramdas Athawale, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tiruchi Siva, Amarendra Dhari Singh, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi are among the 37 retiring MPs. (ANI)

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