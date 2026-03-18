Eritrea: Students' Week In Adi-Keih Sub-Zone

Students' week has been conducted in Adi-Keih sub-zone under the theme“Our Culture – Reflection of Our Values and Identity.”

The students' week, in which students from 22 schools took part, featured cultural and sports competitions.

Mr. Amanuel Mel'ake, head of culture, sports, and health in the sub-zone, said that the annual students' week is a program through which the rich culture of the society is reflected and the psychological and physical condition of students is observed and assessed.

Noting that cultural and sports programs are being given equal attention alongside other educational subjects, Mr. Beyene Tesfay, head of the education office in the sub-zone, called for reinforced participation to ensure equal participation of female students.

At the event, awards were provided to winners of various competitions.

In Adi-Keih sub-zone, there are 77 schools, ranging from pre-school to high school, providing active educational services to students.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.