Eritrea: Commendable Progress In Ensuring Maternal And Infant Health

As a result of sustained awareness-raising activities in health facilities, commendable progress is being registered in ensuring maternal and infant health in Keren city.

Sister Almaz Mebrahtu, head of health facilities in Keren, said that as a result of the strong efforts carried out, last year pre- and post-natal care coverage increased to 90%, while vaccination coverage for children under five years of age rose to over 95%.

Sister Almaz went on to say that, in addition to the professional advice and regular follow-up being provided to women, they are also receiving HIV/AIDS counseling, treatment for syphilis and hepatitis, as well as cervical vaccination for girls between 9 and 15 years of age and tetanus vaccination for women between 15 and 45 years of age.

Furthermore, Sister Almaz said that, as part of the effort to control the prevalence of non-communicable diseases, free diagnosis of hypertension and diabetes is being conducted for people over 40 years of age, and efforts are being made to assess the health condition of students through visits to schools.

In Keren city, there are five health stations providing health care services to the public.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.