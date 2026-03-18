2026 MAP Awards Presented To 20 Organizations For High Performance In Revenue Cycle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced the 2026 winners of the MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, including three integrated delivery systems, eight hospital systems, four individual hospitals, two critical access hospitals and three physician practices.

“We want to congratulate these award winners for their dedicated efforts to strengthen the delivery and support of our healthcare system,” said HFMA President and CEO C. Ann Jordan, JD.“High performance in revenue cycle means these teams are building strong financial foundations, and that translates to protecting patient access and care. The MAP Awards are about more than metrics. They are about recognizing organizations that are moving the industry forward.”

HFMA's MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA's Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

Winners of the 2026 MAP Award for High Performance include the following organizations.



Winning hospital systems:



Roper St. Francis Healthcare, Charleston, S.C.

Bon Secours Mercy Health, Blue Ash, Ohio

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, Ky.

Adena Health System, Chillicothe, Ohio

Valley Health System, Winchester, Va.

Ballad Health, Johnson City, Tenn.

Cottage Health, Santa Barbara, Calif. Covenant Health, Andover, Mass.

Winning individual hospitals:



The Christ Hospital Health Network, Cincinnati, Ohio

Corewell Health Reed City, Reed City, Mich.

AnMed, Anderson, S.C. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

Winning critical access hospitals:



Ozark Health, Inc., Clinton, Ark. Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, Dartmouth Health, Lebanon, N.H.

Winning physician practices:



Catalpa Health, Appleton, Wis.

Cottage Health - Cottage Medical Group, Santa Barbara, Calif. Privia Health, Arlington, Va.



Winning integrated delivery systems:



Baptist Health Care, Pensacola, Fla.

Ardent Health Services, Brentwood, Tenn. Baylor Scott & White Health, Dallas, Texas



The awards were presented March 18 at the HFMA Revenue Cycle Conference in Arlington, Texas.

About HFMA

The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 140,000 members to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison

Healthcare Financial Management Association

630-386-2945

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