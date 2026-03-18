CVB Financial Corp. Announces 146Th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ontario, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the“Company”) announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2026. This dividend was approved at the Company's regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 18, 2026. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 01, 2026.

“Our consistent and strong financial performance has enabled the Bank to announce our 146th consecutive quarterly cash dividend to be paid to our shareholders,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, National Association. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank, N.A. is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.



Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol“CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at and click on the “Investors” ta.



Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as“will likely result,“aims”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“could”,“estimates”,“expects”,“hopes”,“intends”,“may”,“plans”,“projects”,“seeks”,“should”,“will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager

President and Chief Executive Officer

(909) 980-4030