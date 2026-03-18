Future Mineral Closes Second Tranche Of Private Placement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSX: FMR) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche (the“”) of a previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15 million common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of up to $4.5m (the“”). For more information about the Offering and first tranche closing (the“”), please see the Company's press releases dated January 7, 2026, February 2, 2026, and March 13, 2026, each of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

Pursuant to the Second Tranche, Future Mineral issued 316,667 common shares at a price of $0.30 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $95,000. The securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory four month hold period, which expires on July 19, 2026. Completion of the Offering (including the First Tranche and Second Tranche) is subject to receipt of final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Second Tranche. The net proceeds of the Second Tranche are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Future Mineral

Future Mineral is a venture capital company focused on acquiring and advancing brownfield, development-stage and early production-stage mining projects in the Americas and Europe.

Future Mineral Resources Inc.

On behalf of the Board

“Fred Leigh”

Chief Executive Officer

For more information:

On behalf of the Board

“Fred Leigh”, Chief Executive Officer

...

(416) 861-2267

Cautionary statements

This press release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the First Tranche, Second Tranche, and the Offering, including the Company's intended use of net proceeds, receipt of final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and other matters related thereto. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”. Forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Future Mineral to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Future Mineral has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Future Mineral does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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