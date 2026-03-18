Crypto News: Pepeto Announces Defi Tools Update While XRP Price Prediction Targets $50 And Trump GENIUS Act Reshapes The Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just delivered a major DeFi exchange tools update and the numbers reflect the seriousness of the project. Over $8.175 million raised, stages closing faster than any round before, and whale wallets entering with the kind of capital that only shows up when the biggest players in crypto see a confirmed outcome ahead. Meanwhile the market dropped and every retail investor is asking if crypto is finished. It is the opposite. The whales are playing the same game they play every cycle, and the XRP price prediction along with the Trump GENIUS Act explain where this is heading. Here is why the correction is a setup, $10 the XRP price target, and why the capital that builds real wealth is flowing into Pepeto right now.

Crypto News: Pepeto Demand Surges And XRP Price Prediction Target Explained

Pepeto's presale accelerating during a market correction is the first signal. The second is what the whales are actually doing while retail panics. Every correction in crypto works the same way. The biggest wallets sell at the top, trigger fear across every headline, wait for retail to dump at a loss, and reload at prices 20% to 40% cheaper. Bitcoin dropped below $73,000 on the Iran oil disruption, and the same wallets that triggered the sell off are already accumulating at the bottom. The whales control the timing, they control the fear, and they use both to build positions before the market turns.

Crypto news about XRP proves why they move beyond large caps. The SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity on March 17 according to Forbes, clearing years of institutional barriers. Franklin Templeton launched a spot XRP ETF, and Benzinga targets $26.97 by 2030. Trump backed the GENIUS Act and sided with crypto over banks on stablecoin yield, sending Coinbase up 15% according to CNBC. The xrp price prediction is heading higher.

But XRP reaching $26 takes until 2030, and the near term target of $5 gives a 3x. Large caps at these valuations are too big to produce the multiples that transform a portfolio in one cycle. That is why whale wallets accumulating XRP are simultaneously entering Pepeto's presale, because that is where the real multiplication happens.

Pepeto Carries the Setup That Made Every Crypto Investor Successful and the Crypto News Cycle Is Confirming It

XRP price prediction proves how every fortune in crypto followed the same pattern. Early entry before the listing, conviction during fear, patience while the market caught up. Ethereum presale at $0.30 turned $1,000 into $14 million. Binance Coin at $0.15 reached $690. Pepe coin made millionaires from a presale with zero utility because the cofounder knew how to capture attention at the right moment. Every one of those entries happened during uncertainty, and every one delivered returns that large caps will never produce again.

Pepeto carries that setup right now. The same cofounder who built Pepe to $11B market cap is leading the project. But this time with one of its kind utility: " Pepeto's="" exchange="" introduces="" a="" composable="" settlement="" layer="" that="" routes="" zero="" fee="" execution="" across="" Ethereum,="" BNB="" Chain,="" and="" Solana="" while="" autonomous="" AI="" screening="" verifies="" every="" listed="" contract="" before="" a="" single="" trade="" executes,"="" said="" a="" Pepeto="" team="" />

The whales buying Pepeto are sending the strongest signal in this presale because they see what the listing delivers. The exchange infrastructure fixes the one thing every meme coin lacked: The utility, a reason for demand to keep growing after launch instead of fading. But the main wealth driver is viral energy. Shiba Inu delivered over 25,000% to presale buyers on virality alone with zero products.

Pepeto carries stronger virality into a market with higher volume, and the Binance listing approaching fast according to the team is the catalyst that pushes the price to its peak. The presale entry right now is the same window that made every crypto millionaire story people still reference today.

Conclusion

The xrp price prediction is heading higher, Trump is backing crypto at the legislative level, and every signal points up. But the real lesson from every cycle is simple. The investors who followed whale movements early are the ones telling success stories today, and those same whales are buying Pepeto right now. The whale accumulation is confirmation of what the project already showed on its own. Moving with them is the strongest strategy in crypto. Staying on the sidelines while they load is the mistake that costs more than any correction ever could.

The Pepeto official website is still accepting entries, but the crypto news moves fast when Trump moves, and this presale will soon be a closed chapter that early wallets look back on as the best decision they made all cycle. The xrp price will still be working toward $10 long after Pepeto's listing opens the kind of returns that every cycle produces for the investors who were early enough to act.

FAQs

What is the xrp price target after the commodity classification?

The xrp price gained clarity after the SEC and CFTC classified XRP as a digital commodity. ICOBench targets $21 to $100 long term and Benzinga projects $26.97 by 2030 as institutional adoption scales.

How does the Trump GENIUS Act affect crypto news?

Trump backed the GENIUS Act and sided with crypto over banks on stablecoin yield. The legislation opens regulated yield on stablecoins, driving institutional capital into the crypto market and benefiting Ethereum based projects.







