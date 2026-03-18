Alvotech Q4 2025 And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
|Quarter
|Date of release
|Date of earnings call
|Q1 2026
|May 6, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|Q2 2026
|August 19, 2026
|August 20, 2026
|Q3 2026
|November 11, 2026
|November 12, 2026
|Q4 2026
|March 10, 2027
|March 11, 2027
About Alvotech
Alvotech is a biotechnology company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high-quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Five biosimilars are already approved and marketed in multiple global markets, including biosimilars to Humira® (adalimumab), Stelara® (ustekinumab), Simponi® (golimumab), Eylea® (aflibercept) and Prolia®/Xgeva® (denosumab). The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information, please visit None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.
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Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this communication may be considered“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, for example, Alvotech's expectations regarding competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities including pipeline product development, future plans and intentions, regulatory submissions, review and interactions, the potential approval and commercial launch of its product candidates, the timing of regulatory approval, market launches and financial projections. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alvotech and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Alvotech's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to factors set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in documents that Alvotech may from time-to-time file or furnish with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Alvotech does not presently know or that Alvotech currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of a fact or probability. Alvotech does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements or to inform the recipient of any matters of which any of them becomes aware of which may affect any matter referred to in this communication. Alvotech disclaims any and all liability for any loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not) suffered or incurred by any person or entity as a result of anything contained or omitted from this communication and such liability is expressly disclaimed.
Non IFRS Financial Measures
This Presentation may include projections of certain financial measures not presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) including, but not limited to, Adjusted Revenues, EBITDA and certain ratios and other metrics derived therefrom. These non-IFRS financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. These non-IFRS financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. Due to the high variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections of some of the information excluded from these projected measures, together with some of the excluded information not being ascertainable or accessible, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures without unreasonable effort. Consequently, no disclosure of estimated comparable IFRS measures is included and no reconciliation of the forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures is included. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.
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