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Jennifer Bacani Mckenney, MD, Joins Women In Power TV


2026-03-18 06:00:55
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jennifer Bacani McKenney, MD, founder of The Remote Scribe Company, The Oasis Medical Spa, and Fredonia Family Care, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how innovation, leadership, and community focus drive meaningful healthcare impact.

Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website

In her episode, McKenney explores how integrating technology, entrepreneurship, and patient-centered care strengthens rural healthcare systems. She breaks down how building sustainable medical ventures and fostering local partnerships creates lasting community impact.

Jennifer's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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EIN Presswire

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