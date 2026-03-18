MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Liv Hospital today launched an informative guide to help the public recognize the subtle early symptoms of cancer and understand its underlying causes. The initiative aims to empower individuals with knowledge that could significantly improve early detection and treatment outcomes.

Cancer is often labeled a“silent disease,” but many of its early symptoms are simply easy to dismiss, ranging from unexplained fatigue and persistent body pain to digestive irregularities and recurring infections. Liv Hospital's new guide emphasizes that persistence and progression of such symptoms should never be ignored.

“Early recognition is key,” said a spokesperson from Liv Hospital.“By understanding the signs and knowing when to seek medical evaluation, people can take proactive steps toward diagnosis and treatment, potentially saving lives.”

The guide outlines general warning signs, including unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, recurring fever or night sweats, pain that does not heal, and unusual skin changes. It also details organ-specific symptoms for cancers such as breast, lung, colorectal, prostate, and gynecologic cancers.

In addition, Liv Hospital provides insight into the biological causes of cancer, highlighting how genetic mutations-both acquired and inherited-can trigger uncontrolled cell growth. The guide also distinguishes between controllable risk factors, like tobacco use and diet, and uncontrollable factors, such as age and genetics, encouraging individuals to focus on what they can influence.

To support prevention, the guide emphasizes the importance of regular screenings, including mammograms, colonoscopies, Pap smears, HPV testing, and PSA tests. Early screening can detect cancer at its most treatable stages, and in some cases, prevent cancer development altogether.

Liv Hospital encourages the public to approach cancer awareness with mindfulness rather than fear, focusing on recognition, healthy lifestyle habits, and timely medical evaluation.

For more detailed information, visit to explore Liv Hospital's full guide on cancer symptoms and causes.

And for people who want to strengthen long-term health through everyday habits - including stress management, nutrition, and lifestyle wellness - the best approach is to build sustainable routines over time, like the ones discussed on live and feel.

About Liv Hospital

Liv Hospital is a leading healthcare provider committed to delivering advanced medical care, patient education, and wellness resources. Through innovative programs and public health initiatives, Liv Hospital aims to empower individuals to take proactive steps toward better health.