Rip Tie Hair Lands $250K Shark Tank Deal With Lori Greiner And Poppi Founder Allison Ellsworth
Every time you work out, swim, ride, or push through a long shift, long hair pays the price. It knots, it mats, it tangles, and for most people with long hair, the post-activity detangle is just accepted as part of the deal. As a scuba diver and surfer in Guam, Fox was spending hours every week just trying to undo what the ocean had done. She couldn't find a solution, so she made one.
Rip Tie Hair's patent-pending design wraps around the ponytail to keep hair secure, contained, and tangle-free during wear. The design involves two elastic ties with a braided elastic section. The user makes a secure ponytail with the larger tie, wraps the braided section down the ponytail, and uses the smaller tie at the bottom of the ponytail. When the Rip Tie comes out, hair is the same as when it went up. No knots, no damage, no fight.
"I invented Rip Tie because I was tired of detangling my hair after diving. As soon as I started selling them, emails started coming in from horseback riders, hikers, nurses, athletes, even firefighters, all with the same tangled hair problem. Turns out I was solving a problem for a lot more people than just scuba divers." Fox said.
Rip Tie Hair has sold over 500,000 hair ties and built a community of almost 50K followers across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Rip Tie Hair accessories start at $12.95 and are available in 4 sizes and a wide variety of colors. They are available at riptiehair, , and Walmart.
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