Nuclear Vision Provides Operational Update And Grants Security Based Compensation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Vision Limited (“ Nuclear Vision” or the“ Company”) (CSE: NUKV) is pleased to provide an operational update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned UA92 Uranium Project in Botswana. Operational Update – UA92 Uranium Project, Botswana Further to the Company's previous announcement regarding the mobilization activities of Endeavour Scientific (Pty) Ltd (the“ Contractor”), field operations have commenced and are currently ongoing. The Contractor's technical teams are currently mobilized on-site across the Company's prospecting licenses and have begun conducting high-resolution drone-borne radiometric surveying. Active surveying and systematic area coverage are underway as part of the planned geophysical campaign. The survey program is designed to include:

High-resolution drone-borne radiometric surveying to map surface and near-surface radiometric anomalies

Systematic coverage across multiple prospecting licences to refine priority uranium targets Integrated data processing, modelling, and interpretation, culminating in a comprehensive technical dataset The initial survey results for one of the prospecting licenses are expected to be received in April 2026, followed by data from the remaining prospecting licenses, upon completion of initial data processing and quality control procedures. This milestone marks the commencement of the Company's active field exploration program. The data collected will be used to assist in identifying areas that may warrant further exploration within the project area. The Company is also pleased to announce the commencement of work on the Environmental Impact Assessment (“ EIA”) required to support the next phase of exploration activities, including planned drilling programs. Nuclear Vision has engaged Loci Environmental (Pty) Ltd to manage and prepare the required environmental baseline studies, stakeholder consultations, impact assessments, and regulatory documentation in accordance with Botswana's environmental regulations. Preparation of the EIA is now underway, with field studies and data collection programs being scheduled in coordination with local authorities and project stakeholders. The Company expects to complete the EIA process and obtain the necessary regulatory approvals by September 2026, enabling the timely advancement of its drilling activities. Qualified Person Lorne Warner, P.Geo and a director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Warner has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release. Security-Based Compensation The Company also announces that a total of 4,550,000 stock options (the“ Options”) and 2,000,000 restricted share units (the“ RSUs”) have been granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan. Each vested Option and RSU may be exercised or redeemed, as applicable, for one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Share”). The Options and RSUs have the following terms:

Award Exercise Price Vesting Expiry Options $0.35 Immediately upon issuance. Two years RSUs N/A Immediately upon issuance. N/A

2,400,000 of the Options have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company and, accordingly, such grant constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the grant of Options to related parties in reliance on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively.

The Company also announces that it has agreed to issue 114,286 common shares of the Company at an issue price of $0.35 per share to Canaccord Genuity Corp. in consideration for financial advisory services previously provided to the Company under an advisory agreement dated January 20, 2025.

All of the foregoing securities are subject to a statutory four-month and one day hold period.

About Nuclear Vision Ltd.

Nuclear Vision Ltd. is an energy transition focused exploration and development company advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium and critical mineral assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is to identify underdeveloped assets with strong fundamentals, advance them through disciplined technical programs, and create long-term value through responsible development.



For more information, please contact:



Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

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Carrie Howes

Investor Relations

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+1 647 725 9639

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as:“believes”,“expects”,“anticipates”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans”,“may”,“should”,“would”,“will”,“potential”,“scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, including: the anticipated receipt of initial survey results in April 2026; the anticipated completion of the EIA process and receipt of regulatory approvals by September 2026; the Company's planned drilling programmes; and the Company's exploration and development plans for the UA92 Uranium Project. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the timely receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, and that the Company's current exploration and development plans will proceed as anticipated. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, the inability to advance the Company's mineral projects for any reason, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.