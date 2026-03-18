Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Expands Cvi42 Platform With Advanced Vascular CT Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New solution brings advanced vascular analysis into the cvi42 cardiovascular imaging ecosystem

Highlights



Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle CVI) has expanded its cvi42 platform to include advanced Vascular CT analysis, integrating Astute Imaging's AI-driven vascular analysis technology.

This enhancement enables comprehensive cardiovascular workflows - allowing clinicians to perform cardiac, vascular, and structural heart analysis within a single, unified platform. This integration supports greater efficiency and collaboration across cardiology, radiology, and vascular surgery teams, advancing the use of quantitative, AI-enabled imaging for diagnosis, procedural planning, and post-treatment management



CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging (Circle CVI) today announced the expansion of its cvi42 cardiovascular imaging platform to include advanced Vascular CT analysis, further extending the platform's capabilities across cardiovascular imaging workflows. The new solution is enabled through a collaboration with Astute Imaging, whose AI-driven vascular analysis technology has been integrated into the cvi42 ecosystem.

The addition of Vascular CT capabilities allows clinicians to analyze complex vascular anatomy for diagnosis, endovascular procedure planning, and post-treatment surveillance, all within the same platform used for cardiac imaging and structural heart planning.

Advancing Quantitative Cardiovascular Imaging

As healthcare systems increasingly adopt quantitative imaging and AI-enabled workflows, clinicians are seeking integrated platforms that can support the full continuum of cardiovascular care - from diagnosis to procedural planning and long-term disease management.

The new Vascular CT capabilities extend the scope of cvi42 beyond cardiac imaging, enabling automated vascular analysis within the same environment trusted by cardiovascular teams worldwide.

The technology powering these capabilities was developed by Astute Imaging, whose advanced algorithms support automated segmentation, quantification, and visualization of vascular structures.

“Fragmented imaging workflows can slow collaboration and decision making between cardiovascular teams,” said Dr. Kevin Steel, Chief Medical Officer, Circle CVI.“By bringing vascular CT analysis into the cvi42 ecosystem, clinicians can work from the same platform across cardiac and vascular cases, helping improve efficiency and coordination of care.”

Cardiac and vascular analysis within a unified workflow helps multidisciplinary cardiovascular teams collaborate more effectively across cardiology, radiology, and vascular surgery.



ABOUT CIRCLE CARDIOVASCULAR IMAGING

Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc. (Circle CVI) is a Canadian-based company founded in 2007 with a mission to develop innovative software solutions that enhance cardiovascular and cerebrovascular imaging analysis and ultimately improve patient care. Circle's flagship platform, cvi42, delivers best-in-class image reading and reporting tools for quantitative and qualitative assessment of cardiac MR, cardiac CT, vascular CT, and neuro CT.

At the core of Circle's work is a relentless commitment to empowering healthcare providers with advanced, intuitive tools that lead to better healthcare outcomes. This passion for innovation, rooted in both medicine and technology, drives Circle's global impact and fuels a culture of excellence.

Today, millions of medical imaging exams each year, across 1,700+ hospitals in over 90 countries, are interpreted using Circle's cvi42 platform.

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About Astute Imaging

Astute Imaging Inc. is a U.S.-based company founded in 2022 with a mission to become a best-in-class provider of AI-enabled vascular imaging and care management software for healthcare providers and MedTech companies. Astute Imaging delivers a fully automated, AI-enabled workflow supporting diagnostics, surgical planning, and longitudinal patient follow-up. The platform covers all major vascular anatomies, including the aorta, carotid arteries, and peripheral vasculature.

In addition, Astute Imaging provides AI-enabled virtual device simulation, allowing surgeons to visualize and automatically identify the most appropriate device for a patient's anatomy, enabling highly personalized procedural planning and care management. Astute Imaging's technology is also used by medical device companies for regulatory and research applications, including core lab services and R&D support.

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