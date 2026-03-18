SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2026 First Quarter Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek will be in attendance as the Company provides an overview of its first quarter 2026 financial results, activities, latest developments in the advancement of the Bankable Feasibility Study, community engagement efforts, and environmental stewardship initiatives.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at .... There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.