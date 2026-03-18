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SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2026 First Quarter Report, Conference Call And Video Webcast


2026-03-18 05:01:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or“the Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2026 first quarter report before market open on April 1, 2026, followed by a conference call and video webcast to discuss the results at 8:00 am PT (9:00 am MT/ 11:00 am ET).

During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang, and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Adamek will be in attendance as the Company provides an overview of its first quarter 2026 financial results, activities, latest developments in the advancement of the Bankable Feasibility Study, community engagement efforts, and environmental stewardship initiatives.

Questions may be submitted prior to the call at .... There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast:
North American callers: 1-833-752-3655
International callers: 1-647-846-8520


The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see to download or email ....

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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