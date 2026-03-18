Taurox (TAUX) Ends Phase 1 At Launch Day, It Might Reach $1 Evaluation Sooner Than Dogecoin (DOGE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dogecoin's X Money integration went live in early March as a beta on Elon Musk's X platform, the first real attempt to embed DOGE as a micro-transaction currency inside a major social network. The market's response has been underwhelming. DOGE trades at $0.102, pinned below resistance at $0.103, unable to break higher despite what should be the most significant utility catalyst in the token's history.

Trading volume is thin. The 50-day moving average is barely holding as support. A payment integration on a platform with hundreds of millions of users should move the needle, and it has not. Utility announcements without follow-through trading volume are noise, not signal.

When the biggest catalyst in a token's history cannot generate sustained buying pressure, the problem is structural. Taurox (TAUX) takes a different approach. It is a decentralized hedge fund where AI trading agents will execute strategies across DEXs and CEXs once the pool goes live after the presale. Returns come from agent performance, not from hoping a social media integration drives adoption.